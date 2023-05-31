facebook
Travel With LSA: Michael Kors' travel guide to Los Angeles I Exclusive
Style
31 May 2023 05:38 PM

Travel With LSA: Michael Kors’ travel guide to Los Angeles I Exclusive

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, American designer Michael Kors shares his thing to do, see and eat in Los Angeles.

Michael Kors might be a born and bred New Yorker but Los Angeles is a city that holds a special place in his heart. “I love the speed of life in a big city but at the same time I also love the sunshine and the beach, so for me, Los Angeles is one of those places that really has it all. From the art to the restaurants, and of course the shopping, there’s never a dull moment. Here are a few of my favourite places to visit when I’m in town,” shares the design maverick, Michael Kors.

A self-admitted city boy, Kors loves the outdoors as much as the indoors which is why recurrent trips to the City of Angels are always on the radar. Known popularly for his stint in the American series ‘Project Runway’, the designer with his witty one-liners and minimalistic aesthetic has made a multi-million company with his stylish, sportswear eponymous label. So when he takes his time out to visit/revisit a city, you know there’s something special on the agenda. Here’s a closer look at the places he loves to frequent in Los Angeles. From cultural experiences to shopping, we have the ultimate guide to Los Angeles courtesy of Michael Kors.

Michael Kors

Things to do, see, experience and eat in Los Angeles according to Michael Kors:

 

Things to see in Los Angeles:

The Academy Museum is a MUST for movie fans.

Academy Museum
Image: Academy Museum/IG

The Richard Meier-designed Getty Center—you’ll be inspired before you even step in the door.

Getty Museum
Image: Getty Museum/IG.

Griffith Observatory — from the planetarium to the park, you can spend a whole day here exploring.

Griffith Observatory
Image: Griffith Observatory/IG.

A diverse mix of masterpieces, from contemporary to pre-Columbian, at LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art).

Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Image: Los Angeles County Museum of Art/IG.

The Farmers Market — the original one and only from 1934.

Farmers Market LA
Image: Farmers Market LA/IG.

 

Places to shop in Los Angeles:

The Kit for vibrant, vintage finds that stand out from the crowd.

The Kit Vintage
Image: The Kit Vintage/IG.

At Maxfield, the legendary avant-garde boutique for men and women. Fun fact: Barbra Streisand bought Michael Kors Collection pieces from Maxfield back in 1984.

Maxfield
Image: Maxfield/IG.

For beautifully curated products for the home at the husband-and-wife-run Tortoise General Store.

Image: Tortoise General Store/IG.

 

Things to do in Los Angeles:

On Rodeo Drive for the ultimate in luxury and a chance celeb-spotting. (The Michael Kors Collection boutique is also located here)

Image: Rodeo Drive/IG.

Along Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice for a great beachy boho vibe.

Image: Venice California/IG.

At Brentwood Country Mart—great stores with an old-school charm and a petting zoo to boot!

Los Angeles
Image: Brentwood Country Mart/IG.

For a drive down Mulholland Drive—if you can rent a convertible and time it with the sunset, that’s the dream.

Stroll and people-watch on the boardwalk at Venice Beach—it’s like its own little world.

Image: Venice California/IG.
Image: Venice California/IG.

See the celeb footprints at Mann’s Chinese Theater.

 

Where to stay in Los Angeles:

At Shutters on the Beach—classic LA and right on the Pacific.

Image: Shutters on the Beach/IG.

At the Beverly Hills Hotel. It combines perfect service with a glamorous old-Hollywood feel.

bev hills
Image: Bev Hills Hotel/IG.

 

Where and what to eat in Los Angeles:

Caesar salad, chicken parmesan and pasta at Dan Tana’s—I love the local, clubby atmosphere.

Dan Tana's
Shutterstock

Lunch on the Pacific Ocean at Nobu Malibu for the best sushi with a view.

An indulgent Italian dinner at G Baldi (Giorgio Baldi Restaurant)—antipasti, homemade pasta and lots of fresh fish.

G Baldi
Image: G Baldi/IG.

A burger and fries at The Apple Pan—it’s an L.A. institution.

The Apple Pan
Image: Apple Pan/IG.

Great food with a glittering view and the chicest crowd at The Tower Bar.

At Musso and Frank Grill, one of Hollywood’s oldest restaurants. You can’t go there and not order the famous martini.

Michael Kors
Image: Musso And Frank Grill/IG.

 

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Michael Kors. 

Travel Guide Michael Kors TravelwithLSA
Travel With LSA: Michael Kors’ travel guide to Los Angeles I Exclusive

Akshita Nahar Jain

Sr Associate Editor

Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

