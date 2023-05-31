Travel With LSA: Plan your summer itinerary inspired by the locations of Cruise 2024

Dior in Mexico, Louis Vuitton in Italy, Gucci in Seoul and Chanel in LA. The Cruise Collections of 2024 are inducing some serious wanderlust. We take a closer look at the Cruise collections of 2024 and the beautiful settings they travelled to.

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Packing its luggage for Cruise 2024 was Louis Vuitton’s show at Isola Bella, a private island in the middle of Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. Known for its Italian gardens with statues, mazes and obelisks amidst exotic flora and lush foliage, Isola Bella was certainly a dreamy setting for the Louis Vuitton cruise show. Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection was inspired by the underwater creatures of the lake and the mysterious garden added to the narrative. The scintillating mermaid dresses, neoprene scuba-like looks and seashell textures are all tied together in this aquatic-inspired collection. Celebrity sightings at Lake Maggiore’s neighbour Lake Como have always been the norm but after seeing the brilliance of staging at Louis Vuitton, we definitely feel the lake and its quaint little isle are bound to get a mass exodus of monogram trotting tourists.

Dior Cruise 2024

Mexico with its propensity for bright colours and patterns might be a far cry from the subtle hues of the French Maison but Maria Grazia Chiuri manages to merge the two as she takes her Cruise 2024 collection to Mexico City. Collaborating with Mexican multi-disciplinary artist, Elina Chauvet to create an installation that unites the two countries. For the installation, Elina Chauvet along with a group of sixteen women embroiderers worked on a project entitled A Corazón Abierto meaning “open heart” in Spanish. White toiles and cotton muslin dresses with the words and symbols stitched in red cotton thread formed the highlight of the collection. The show was held at the San Ildefonso College in Mexico City, an impressive museum and cultural centre displaying artwork with a historical and political impact. As the alma mater of Frida Kahlo, the reminiscences the iconic artist by creating a pink dress similar to the one in one of her self-portraits. Dior’s iconic toile de Jouy pattern is illustrated with Mexican flora and fauna alongside parrots, monkeys and butterflies. It’s a unique expression of Mexican culture and one that makes us want to deep dive into the history and explore Mexico beyond its pretty beaches.

Chanel Cruise 2023/24

Cinematic codes mixed with those of luxury as Chanel headed to the City of Angels for its Cruise 2024 presentation and boy, it was a riot. Setting the stage at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the Chanel 2024 presentation transformed one of the movie sets into a roller rink complete with the Chanel double C logo and a scoreboard. The show wasn’t simply a tribute to great filmmaking but also lauded the LA lifestyle of aerobics, roller skating and sports. Skipping tweed and embracing lurex, the collection was abundant in gold, neon hues, ombre and metallics that are surely befitting a drive down Sunset Boulevard. It was evocative of summer days, palm trees and a lot of pinks, a wardrobe that Chanel ambassador, Margot Robbie is certainly going to need for her next outing as Barbie.

Gucci Cruise 2024

The largest and easily the most iconic palace in Seoul, Gyeongbokgung Palace served as the venue for Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show. The show not only engaged in conversations about cultural design codes but also marked 25 years of Gucci opening its first store in the South Korean capital. From K-pop to K-beauty, it’s hard to ignore South Korea’s global impact which is why this multicultural fashion show was the perfect tribute. The runway might have been the ceremonial courtyard of the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace but the city skyline behind was the perfect juxtaposition of the show’s theme. There were 1990s silhouettes, colours of the 2010s and a futuristic aesthetic which Gucci calls, “Bourgeois streetwear”. The collection was inspired by sports outfits worn by scuba divers, windsurfers and skateboarders. Yes, there is a new luxe accessory shaped like a skateboard that we wish would magically glide into our wardrobe. A modernistic approach to design while imbibing the Italian house’ codes like the Gucci Horsebit, the collection was an adaptive adventure that really stuck a cord with our Seoul.

Header Image: Louis Vuitton. Featured Image: Gucci.