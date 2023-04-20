TravelWithLSA: 8 Tote bags perfect for your upcoming holiday plans

Before you extensively pack for your next summer vacation we picked up a few practical yet ‘tote’ally adorable summer tote bags to get you through your holiday plans.

With the summer sun beaming as bright as it can you know it is a perfect time for you to take that long-needed vacation and transport yourself to an exotic location to bask in the sun. Speaking of summer vacations, ‘I’m going to pack light’ said no woman ever, and apart from packing those cami tops, hot shorts, slip dresses, or those crop tops, all you need to choose is the perfect tote bag for your upcoming travels. Because, if you’re planning on storing that sunblock and hoarding other summer essentials in one place well, then it ought to be a special tote suitable for your travels, right? Now, to cut to the chase, while you pack your summer wardrobe for the trip meanwhile we picked up some chic-looking tote bags by homegrown labels. So, if you belong to the ‘carry it all’ clan too, then these tote bags are waiting to tag along with you for your upcoming holiday.

A few tote bags suitable for your upcoming holiday plans

Tann-ed: Bucket Bag

If you’re looking for a chic and elegant choice then this might be what you’re looking for. From being a perfect everyday bag to a beach bag, this bucket bag here from Tann-ed is all that you’re looking for. With no zipper, easy to carry, and extremely accessible, this wide-open ochre bucket bag could easily be one of the most suitable options while looking for travel tote bags from homegrown labels.

Belleven: Toile Print Quilted Bag

How about a quilted antique-looking tote bag? Known for bringing all our vintage fantasies alive, Belleven is here with one of the most elegant and vintage-looking toile print quilted tote bags. From comfortable to chic this one sure checks all the boxes. Moreover, the antique embroidery makes it look like it came right out of a museum, hence making this one a perfect travel partner for your next adventure (maybe a vintage destination).

The Messy Corner: Into The Wild

Thinking of a tropical destination to go off to this summer? Well, then this tote bag here will definitely give your company courtesy of the tropical vibe it exudes. The personalised Into The Wild tote from The Messy Corner is a lightweight structured bag that’ll take you from work to the weekend within seconds. The space, the tropical print, and the customisation, all of this combined make this the right choice!

Shop Mistry: Juno

Continuing the tropical trip, the Juno from Shop Mistry is an ideal summer tote bag for women, courtesy of the spacious nature and the intricacy of the bag. This one sure has the potential to elevate your summer ensembles and it makes for a perfect partner for an entire day at the beach, and not forget The intricately woven 100 genuine leather is yet another highlight of the tote.

The Label Jenn: Weekender Tote Bag

Speaking of tote bags for women, keeping it classy is something that most of the focus is on, and this tote bag here from The Label Jenn is a versatile one that could go along with all your ensembles and stock up on your essentials too. Beige, black, and white being the three core hues of the tote make it chic and minimal, plus the inner pouch gives you enough space to stock up on your mini skincare kit.

Payal Singhal: Kuno Printed Canvas Tote Bag

Known for her eccentric designs, Payal Singhal’s Kuno Printed Canvas Tote Bag is as classy as all of her designs. The multi-colored print and the tropical scenery definitely have the potential to compliment all your sartorial choices this summer.

Nomada: Talisman Tote

This one here looks like an everyday staple, but can also be taken along for your upcoming travels, courtesy of the hand embroidered beadwork evil eye patch right in the middle. Apart from being all roomy and lightweight, the Talisman Tote from Nomada exudes class and elegance making it a perfect partner for all your ensembles.

Miraggio: Penelope Tote Bag

The classic white and brown combination is every woman’s weakness when it comes to choosing the right handbag, likewise Miraggio’s Penelope Tote Bag has the potential to be a cult favourite. From the minimal hues, boaty shape to the tassel detail, all of this combined makes The Penelope Tote a good fit for our holiday plans.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Shopmistry/IG