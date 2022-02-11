Trend du jour: Cop these 6 chic hair accessories in 2022

Even though oversized clips and headbands are making a comeback from the noughties, we are still ecstatic to have them in our wardrobes again this year, including some more hair accessories. So, check out these chic hair accessory trends already big in 2022.

#Trendsetter: 2022 hair accessories trends

Decorated Bobby Pins stack

Image: Courtesy Pexels

Bobby pins have never been more fascinating. The trick to pulling off this style is to wear a lot of pearls, rhinestones, and other colourful shapes. You can’t go wrong with some free-form bobby pins, and they’ll keep any flyaways in control!

Headbands

Image: Courtesy Netflix

From the Royals to Blair Waldorf, tastemakers and It Girls have embraced the elegant aesthetic, so add some options to your dresser, which will also serve as a good hack when your hair won’t cooperate.

Fuzzy bucket hats

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@lauramvila

Fuzzy bucket hats have been on the verge of becoming a fad for a few years now, but have yet to catch on. Until now, that is. They’re about to become one of the year’s hottest hat fads, so get yours now before they’re gone.

Pearls, Pearls, Pearls — Statement Clips

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@alex_youngg_

The clips just keep getting bigger, don’t they? This year, they’re supersized and adorned with pretty embellishments like rhinestones and pearls.

Oversized Scrunchies

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@charlieandpaisley

Scrunchies have arrived, and they’re bigger than ever. You’ve probably seen the plush, oversize satin and organza ones that have recently taken over Instagram, and they’re set to be huge this spring and summer. Adorn your ponytail with it for a flash of colour, or wrap it around your wrist to complement stacked rings.

Retro Driving Scarves

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@yolkegirl

Though old-school ladies wore soft scarves to protect their hair when riding top-down on the highway, it appears that the fashion set has co-opted the style for strictly style reasons.

Hero Image: Courtesy AFP/Getty; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@emmaleger