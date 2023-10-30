Trendiest cocktail dresses to buy this wedding season

Shopping for a wedding usually involves buying ethnic outfits such as heavily embellished, flowing lehengas or sarees. But adding a cocktail gown to your wedding wardrobe is a great way to experiment with one’s ensemble — either by choosing a premium fabric, unusual design or subtle colour. You can also opt for a cocktail dress if you are not comfortable wearing heavy gowns for a party.
Striking the right balance between comfort and glamour, cocktail dresses can easily amp up your wedding look, and are an ideal option for formal or semi-formal parties and other gala events.
Celebrity-inspired cocktail gown ideas
If you want inspiration when it comes to choosing a cocktail gown, look no further than Bollywood actors who have aced the look on various occasions. For instance, Katrina Kaif’s floor-length satin white gown from Australian designer Alex Perry’s Resort 2020 collection was not just stunning but also ethereal. The dress featured bishop sleeves, defined shoulders and a subtle drape detail at the hem. The actor also chose to keep her neck bare and opted for statement diamond earrings.
Ananya Panday’s pale blue embellished ensemble at the IIFA awards 2022 is a particularly appropriate option, considering its elegant hue and fashion-forward design. The dress also features a corset bodice, embroidered back and long flowy silhouette. The actor paired it with simple drop earrings, gold rings and stilettos.
Deepika Padukone chose a floor-sweeping vermillion gown with a high slit, full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a belt to cinch the waist for her Bollywood reception in 2018. Her debut appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023 in a stunning black Louis Vuitton number, with black opera gloves and a Cartier necklace, was also edgy as well as chic.
Tips for stunning in a cocktail dress
- Choose your outfit carefully. Select a style keeping in mind the time of the event and the occasion. Heavily embellished dresses work best for party and wedding events. Metallic gowns and cocktail dresses with shimmers work best for a night event.
- Monochromatic gowns are ideal for formal cocktail parties. For day events, go for simple gowns in pastel colours.
- Pay attention to accessories. Statement necklaces are a perfect choice for off-shoulder dresses. If the neckline is high, go for big, bejewelled earrings. You can also pair it with embellished clutches and sling bags.
- Get your makeup right. Shimmery base makeup and bold statement eyes can be perfect for a night event while soft, blushed looks with solid matte or glossy lips in light shades look great for a day event.
- Pay attention to your footwear. You cannot go wrong with pairing different types of heels along with cocktail dresses. Pumps and stilettoes are popular options that you can try.
Here are some trendy dresses to shine in at a cocktail party
Jump To / Table of Contents
- MANDIRA WIRK Aditi Rao Hydari Champagne Gown
- PANKAJ & NIDHI Rove Iridescent Blue Off Shoulder Gown
- LE BOURGEOIS Black Floral Georgette Maxi Maxi Dress
- Omana by Ranjana Bothra Blush Saanjh Gota Dori Long Jacket with Gown
- Rabani & Rakha Wine Adah Gown
- Rachit Khanna Lavender Mermaid gown
- Dress the Population Women's Sidney 3D Floral Plunging Long Illusion Gown
- S & N Shantanu Nikhil Gold Jewels Of Nawab Cape Gown
- RI.RITU KUMAR Red Kumar Aria Embroidered Gown
Designed in a classy champagne colour, this cocktail dress exudes a regal charm. This one-piece organza ensemble features crystal embroidery along with fine zari and thread work. This dress is ideal if you want a dash of embellishment in a subtle hue.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
A perfect fusion of style and comfort, this mosaic-rose printed gown will turn heads for sure. The tulle and organza option, lined with stretch satin, also features hand-cut applique and crystal embroidery, making it a perfect pick for a wedding event.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Look ethereal in this black embellished georgette maxi dress whose highlight is the finely finished motifs and sequence work. The sheer long sleeves also add to the charm of this dress.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
A heavily embroidered organza long jacket embellished with zardozi, beads, pearls and other hand embroidery is the striking element of this costume. Paired with a soft chiffon maxi dress, this outfit can make you a star.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Chevron-patterned sequin embroidery finished on a flowy net fabric makes this outfit a dreamy choice. A floral embroidered waistband is a stylish addition to this already stunning gown. This will be a great choice for a night cocktail party.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Feel like a queen in this fabulous satin mermaid gown that comes with an organza belt layer. The flowy train adds a royal look to this gown.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
A plunging neckline along with a shorter lining than the hem is a distinguishing feature of this ball gown. The textured 3D florette pattern and sleeveless style keeps it simple yet stunning.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Look no less than royalty in this textured georgette cape gown in a pristine gold tone. A right blend of neo drapes and gold embellishments, as the designer duo put it, this ensemble is guaranteed to make heads turn.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Crafted using polyester and silk, this stunning red gown from Ritu Kumar has a heavy embellished yoke that features gold detailing. This heavy-worked gown is perfect for a day time party.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Alexander Jawfox/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
–How does one style a saree for a cocktail party?
A saree is a great option for a cocktail party. Choose an embellished design in flowy fabrics like georgette, satin, net or chiffon. A statement embellished belt and a sleeveless, off-shoulder or halter neck blouse will work well with the saree.
–What should a bride wear to a cocktail party?
Brides can opt for gowns with or without a train in various silhouettes, fabrics or dresses with embellished jackets. Once you’ve selected the outfit, make sure you have the right accessories to complete your look.
–What styles are best for a cocktail party?
Trendy maxi dresses, flowy gowns or even a crop top and palazzos with an embellished long jacket are all good choices for a cocktail party.
–What are the best hairstyles for a cocktail party?
You can wear your hair loose or opt for an updo or a styled look at a cocktail party. You can straighten your hair or opt for loose curls and decorate it tiaras, floral and stone accessories. Classic low buns, voluminous high ponytails, braided buns and half-hair updos work well.