Trendiest cocktail dresses to buy this wedding season

Shopping for a wedding usually involves buying ethnic outfits such as heavily embellished, flowing lehengas or sarees. But adding a cocktail gown to your wedding wardrobe is a great way to experiment with one’s ensemble — either by choosing a premium fabric, unusual design or subtle colour. You can also opt for a cocktail dress if you are not comfortable wearing heavy gowns for a party.

Striking the right balance between comfort and glamour, cocktail dresses can easily amp up your wedding look, and are an ideal option for formal or semi-formal parties and other gala events.

Celebrity-inspired cocktail gown ideas

If you want inspiration when it comes to choosing a cocktail gown, look no further than Bollywood actors who have aced the look on various occasions. For instance, Katrina Kaif’s floor-length satin white gown from Australian designer Alex Perry’s Resort 2020 collection was not just stunning but also ethereal. The dress featured bishop sleeves, defined shoulders and a subtle drape detail at the hem. The actor also chose to keep her neck bare and opted for statement diamond earrings.

Ananya Panday’s pale blue embellished ensemble at the IIFA awards 2022 is a particularly appropriate option, considering its elegant hue and fashion-forward design. The dress also features a corset bodice, embroidered back and long flowy silhouette. The actor paired it with simple drop earrings, gold rings and stilettos.

Deepika Padukone chose a floor-sweeping vermillion gown with a high slit, full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a belt to cinch the waist for her Bollywood reception in 2018. Her debut appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023 in a stunning black Louis Vuitton number, with black opera gloves and a Cartier necklace, was also edgy as well as chic.

Tips for stunning in a cocktail dress

Choose your outfit carefully. Select a style keeping in mind the time of the event and the occasion. Heavily embellished dresses work best for party and wedding events. Metallic gowns and cocktail dresses with shimmers work best for a night event.

Monochromatic gowns are ideal for formal cocktail parties. For day events, go for simple gowns in pastel colours.

Pay attention to accessories. Statement necklaces are a perfect choice for off-shoulder dresses. If the neckline is high, go for big, bejewelled earrings. You can also pair it with embellished clutches and sling bags.

Get your makeup right. Shimmery base makeup and bold statement eyes can be perfect for a night event while soft, blushed looks with solid matte or glossy lips in light shades look great for a day event.

Pay attention to your footwear. You cannot go wrong with pairing different types of heels along with cocktail dresses. Pumps and stilettoes are popular options that you can try.

Here are some trendy dresses to shine in at a cocktail party