Clutches to totes: Trendy bags for women to flaunt with élan

It is always a good time to buy a bag. Bags for women have always been more than just carrying things around. It’s about fashion and personal style. They come in a wide range of sizes, styles and shapes designed to cater to your needs. From classy work bags to glamorous clutches, there’s a bag for every occasion. Bags are the final touch to your look, regardless of where you’re headed.

What are the types of bags for women?

The type of bag you choose speaks a lot about your personality and fashion game. If you’re into minimalism, a mini bag can best suit your style. On the other hand, if you are someone who likes to carry it all, a tote bag or shoulder bag can be your best friend.

When it comes to types of bags for women, the list is almost endless with a new style of bag emerging every season. However, some of the most popular types of women’s bags include handbags, shoulder bags, tote bags, satchel bags, sling bags, work bags and clutches.

Best handbags for women

A handbag is the perfect combination of style and functionality. They go with both casual and formal wear and have enough space for everything that one needs. From an emergency stash of makeup, your favourite book and snacks to gadgets and whatnot, a handbag is every woman’s favourite fashion accessory.

Best clutches for women

Clutches are a must have for dressier occasions. These are small bags with a staggering variety of designs and styles. Embroidered, sequined, ethnic or minimal, there’s a clutch for any event. Clutches are designed to be carried under the arm or hand held and have just enough space for small items including money, credit cards and travel sized beauty products.

Best sling bags for women

Sling bags for women have been around for a while and have earned the reputation of being a must-have fashion accessory. They are usually medium sized and come with a long strap to wear it across the body. Even though they do not have a lot of space and compartments, sling bags are perfect to carry around daily essentials including your phone, wallet and small beauty products.

Best work bags for women

Work bags emphasise functionality along with style. A perfect example of a good work bag would be one made with a durable material, sturdy straps and handles, lots of space and dedicated compartments. Work bags are meant to fit all your work essentials including laptop, chargers, notepad and lunch box.

Best tote bags for women

Tote bags are large-sized unfastened bags that come with two shoulder straps on either side. They are extremely versatile and the perfect choice when you have to carry many items.

(Main image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Godisable Jacob/Pexels)