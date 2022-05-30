SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits

Big fat Indian weddings are as glamorous as the attire, and whether you’re the groom or a wedding attendee, a dapper suit is a wedding season must-have. But, let’s be honest, choosing a wedding suit can be a daunting task even for the most seasoned shopper. There are several aspects to consider while selecting a suit, such as navigating a wedding’s dress code requirements and selecting season-appropriate fabrics and hues. We’ve put up a list of men’s wedding suit trends and product suggestions for all tastes and budgets.

Wedding suit trends for Men

While tuxedos are often designated for a black-tie wedding or a formal event, wedding suits are more versatile and can be designed to honour a variety of dress codes ranging from casual to black-tie optional. That said, hop on these wedding suit trends to step up your outfit game.

Embroidered

Wearing an embroidered suit is a great way to add some flair and a dose of intricate Indian craftsmanship. Jazz it up for a more formal look, or wear it casually over a T-shirt.

Timeless bandhgala

A bandhgala suit is the best way to combine Indian and Western traditions. A classic bandhgala is a blend of formal and Indian apparel, which adds to its allure. Invest in a classic bandhgala suit in a neutral or a colour that will last a lifetime. This suit may be worn to both Indian weddings and formal sit-down feasts; its versatility makes it a clear winner among modern wedding outfits for men.

Pastels

Forget the usual blacks and blues and opt for brightly coloured men’s wedding suits. Pastels are making a case for summer weddings, and we’re all for it, especially if it’s a destination wedding — the beach, anyone?

Tuxedo

Nothing beats the grandeur of a well-tailored and stylish tuxedo. The ensemble looks sleek with a bow tie, as worn by Sidharth Malhotra. This goes well with formal wedding celebrations that come with black-tie invitations and also ideal if you are the groom.

Prints

If Ranveer Singh were a suit, this would be it. Forget the classics and go for something out of the ordinary to make a statement this wedding season. The quirkier, the better!

