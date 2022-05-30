facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > #SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits
#SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits
Style
30 May 2022 03:00 PM

#SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits

Anushka Narula
#SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits
Style
#SuitUp: Look dapper at every wedding with these trendy men’s suits

Big fat Indian weddings are as glamorous as the attire, and whether you’re the groom or a wedding attendee, a dapper suit is a wedding season must-have. But, let’s be honest, choosing a wedding suit can be a daunting task even for the most seasoned shopper. There are several aspects to consider while selecting a suit, such as navigating a wedding’s dress code requirements and selecting season-appropriate fabrics and hues. We’ve put up a list of men’s wedding suit trends and product suggestions for all tastes and budgets.

While tuxedos are often designated for a black-tie wedding or a formal event, wedding suits are more versatile and can be designed to honour a variety of dress codes ranging from casual to black-tie optional. That said, hop on these wedding suit trends to step up your outfit game.

Embroidered

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mayank Chawla (@mayankchawla_menswear)

Wearing an embroidered suit is a great way to add some flair and a dose of intricate Indian craftsmanship. Jazz it up for a more formal look, or wear it casually over a T-shirt.

Shop here

Timeless bandhgala

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

A bandhgala suit is the best way to combine Indian and Western traditions. A classic bandhgala is a blend of formal and Indian apparel, which adds to its allure. Invest in a classic bandhgala suit in a neutral or a colour that will last a lifetime. This suit may be worn to both Indian weddings and formal sit-down feasts; its versatility makes it a clear winner among modern wedding outfits for men.

Shop here

Pastels

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Philocaly (@philocaly_menswear)

Forget the usual blacks and blues and opt for brightly coloured men’s wedding suits. Pastels are making a case for summer weddings, and we’re all for it, especially if it’s a destination wedding — the beach, anyone?

Shop here

Tuxedo

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Nothing beats the grandeur of a well-tailored and stylish tuxedo. The ensemble looks sleek with a bow tie, as worn by Sidharth Malhotra. This goes well with formal wedding celebrations that come with black-tie invitations and also ideal if you are the groom.

Shop here

Prints

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia🧿 (@nirmooha)

If Ranveer Singh were a suit, this would be it. Forget the classics and go for something out of the ordinary to make a statement this wedding season. The quirkier, the better!

Shop here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/gauravguptaofficial

Menswear Tuxedo Men's Suits Rohit Bal Ranveer Singh Bandhgala Gaurav Gupta men's wedding suits Mayank Chawla
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.