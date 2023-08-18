Sports to stick-on: Know different bra styles that can amp up your look

The wrong type of bra is not only a dealbreaker when it comes to comfort but also ruins the look of your outfit. For instance, when you want to look like a diva at a party, dressed in a strapless gown, you don’t want your regular bra’s strap to peek out and kill the glamour quotient. While knowing about different types of bras and what type of bra to pair with your outfit can be tricky, it is not a tough nut to crack.

This detailed guide on the types of bras, choosing the right bra size, and what type goes best with different outfits can make the whole process easy for you.

Types of bras

From padded to stick-on, the world of bras is diverse. You will need several types of bras, to go with different outfits. When working out in the gym or while engaged in activities like Zumba, a sports bra which offers full support to your breasts is essential. While wearing a strapless gown, a tube, bandeau or stick-on bra will complement your outfit the best. When dressing casually in a tee, a T-shirt bra that gives a smooth look works best. If you wish to wear a dress with a deep square neckline, a balconette bra should be your pick

Bras are also classified according to the coverage they offer. They are:

Full coverage: Bras with full or high coverage cover your entire breasts along with your cleavage and ensure a no-spill look.

Low coverage: Also known as a demi-cup bra, these bras offer coverage only up to an inch above the nipple.

Medium coverage bra: These bras ensure coverage to just the top of your breasts.

How to choose the right bra size

It’s a sad but true fact: most women wear bras that don’t fit them correctly. When choosing a bra, consider factors like the cup size, band and straps. This Healthline five–fit check can help you find the correct bra for you.

Taking care of bras

It is always better to hand wash bras in cold water, using a mild cleanser. Machine washes can deform padded bras and wrinkle bra cups. After washing, don’t squeeze or twist it. They are best flat-dried and ironing should be avoided.

How to wear bras

Wear your bra leaning slightly forward to best position your breasts within the cups. When hooking your bra, make sure to hook all the clasps for proper support. The straps should not dig into your skin. Ideally, there should be a two-finger space beneath the shoulder straps. A beginner should start with comfortable styles like T-shirt bras with elastic bands, a front closure bra or even a bralette.