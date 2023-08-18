Sports to stick-on: Know different bra styles that can amp up your look

The wrong type of bra is not only a dealbreaker when it comes to comfort but also ruins the look of your outfit. For instance, when you want to look like a diva at a party, dressed in a strapless gown, you don’t want your regular bra’s strap to peek out and kill the glamour quotient. While knowing about different types of bras and what type of bra to pair with your outfit can be tricky, it is not a tough nut to crack.
This detailed guide on the types of bras, choosing the right bra size, and what type goes best with different outfits can make the whole process easy for you.
Types of bras
From padded to stick-on, the world of bras is diverse. You will need several types of bras, to go with different outfits. When working out in the gym or while engaged in activities like Zumba, a sports bra which offers full support to your breasts is essential. While wearing a strapless gown, a tube, bandeau or stick-on bra will complement your outfit the best. When dressing casually in a tee, a T-shirt bra that gives a smooth look works best. If you wish to wear a dress with a deep square neckline, a balconette bra should be your pick
Bras are also classified according to the coverage they offer. They are:
Full coverage: Bras with full or high coverage cover your entire breasts along with your cleavage and ensure a no-spill look.
Low coverage: Also known as a demi-cup bra, these bras offer coverage only up to an inch above the nipple.
Medium coverage bra: These bras ensure coverage to just the top of your breasts.
How to choose the right bra size
It’s a sad but true fact: most women wear bras that don’t fit them correctly. When choosing a bra, consider factors like the cup size, band and straps. This Healthline five–fit check can help you find the correct bra for you.
Taking care of bras
It is always better to hand wash bras in cold water, using a mild cleanser. Machine washes can deform padded bras and wrinkle bra cups. After washing, don’t squeeze or twist it. They are best flat-dried and ironing should be avoided.
How to wear bras
Wear your bra leaning slightly forward to best position your breasts within the cups. When hooking your bra, make sure to hook all the clasps for proper support. The straps should not dig into your skin. Ideally, there should be a two-finger space beneath the shoulder straps. A beginner should start with comfortable styles like T-shirt bras with elastic bands, a front closure bra or even a bralette.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
A sports bra is ideal for women engaged in physical activities and sports. These types of bras are generally made with soft and stretchable fabric and are supported by elastic bands. Most sports bras also use breathable fabric that ensures air circulation. A good sports bra offers better support than other types during high-intensity-activities like running, jumping or working out.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
2 /10
A strapless or bandeau has no straps and pairs well with off-shoulder and strapless dresses, tube tops and halter-neck blouses. Bandeau bras have elastic or silicone bands that hold the bra in place. A bandeau bra with demi cups is best worn under dresses with a deep neck. If you have a heavy bust, a strapless bra supported by wires is ideal. Bandeau bras with detachable straps are also available.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
3 /10
This offers extra support from beneath your breasts and helps you create cleavage and give the illusion of a fuller look. Generally, these bras are also padded.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
4 /10
A T-shirt bra can be used as an everyday bra. Made of soft fabric, these bras have seamless cups that give a smooth finish with no lines showing from over the T-shirt. They are ideally worn with T-shirts, shirts or even saree blouses. T-shirt bras with moulded cups can give you the seamless look.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
5 /10
A balconette bra is best paired with a dress that has a low-cut or square neck neckline This bra also gives your breasts a fuller look.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
6 /10
Maternity or nursing bras are meant for breastfeeding mothers. These are made of soft and breathable fabric and have openable cups that let you feed your baby conveniently. Only a maternity bra can offer the support needed for breastfeeding mothers. A nursing bra is also ideal for use during pregnancy as it provides better support and comfort.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
7 /10
These bras are designed specifically for people with big breasts who want to make their bust look less prominent. These bras feature full coverage cups and help spread breast tissues evenly across the chest.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
8 /10
An underwire bra has thin semicircular wires enclosed in thin fabric sewn into the underside of the cups. These wires provide a lift to the breasts and help enhance their shape. Underwires are ideal for people with a heavy bust. Note: when using an underwire bra, make sure you choose one where the wires don’t dig into your skin.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
9 /10
These types have padded cups that help the breasts look fuller. When choosing a padded bra, you should look for ones that give a natural breast shape when worn. Padded bras are made of soft materials and do not cause discomfort. If you have a heavy bust, a non-padded bra works best.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
10 /10
Stick-on bras have no straps. They come with an adhesive on the inner cups that lets you stick them onto your chest. They are ideal to wear with off-shoulder dresses and dresses with plunging necklines. These bras can also be used under fine clothes as they are seamless.
Image: Courtesy Bouxavenue
FAQs
What is the purpose of wearing a bra?
Wearing a bra supports your bust. The right bra that suits your outfit helps you create the most stylish look.
How often should I replace my bras?
It is best to replace your bras every six to nine months. However, with proper care, bras can last you longer. Always change your bra if you experience fit issues.
Can I wear a bra while sleeping?
You can wear a bra while sleeping if you are comfortable with it. A wireless bra that won’t dig into your skin is ideal while sleeping. You can also choose specially designed sleep bras or soft T-shirt bras at night.
Is a bralette better than a bra?
Bralettes are more comfortable than bras but may not always offer the support a bra can give.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Soner Özcan/Pexels)