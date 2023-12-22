Add fun to your festive celebrations with these ugly Christmas sweaters

The holiday season, a time to be merry and make memories, is finally here. While marketplaces are flooded with many varieties of winter outfits, few of these, like the ugly Christmas sweater, encapsulate the festive spirit in the best way. Characterised by bold colours, whimsical designs, flashy embroidery and anything that screams Christmas, these pullovers are quite over-the-top. However, they are totally in trend during this season as an ironic fashion statement.
These jumpers commonly feature symbols like snowflakes, reindeer, bells, Christmas trees and, of course, Santa Claus. In some versions, oversized sleeves add to the exaggerated appeal of the garment. Owing to their fun appeal, an ugly Christmas sweater is the perfect outfit for all ages.
The history behind the trend
While these sweaters trend on social media every year, they have a long-standing history, dating back to the 1950s. In those years, they were popularly referred to as ‘Jingle Bell’ sweaters.
This article of clothing then gained popularity in the 1980s and ‘90s when they were worn by the actor Cliff Huxtable in the famous sitcom The Cosby Show (1984-1992). Much later, the term, ugly Christmas sweater, was trademarked by two Canadians — Jordan Birch and Chris Boyd, who played host to the first-ever sweater-themed parties in the early 2000s.
If you’re planning to hop on to this trend, here’s a list of some best ones that would make great additions to your festive wardrobe.
Must-have ugly Christmas sweaters for this season
Made with 100 per cent acrylic fabric, the red embroidered pullover showcases a bold white snowflake, embracing the spirit of the cold season. This Christmas jumper has a round neck, long sleeves and a ribbed hemline that adds comfort as well as style. It is best for casual wear and can be teamed with a pair of blue or black jeans.
This chic white sweater featuring a cute Mickey-Mouse print makes for a playful Christmas outfit and can be a quirky addition to your wardrobe. The jumper features a round, rib-trimmed neckline and long, raglan sleeves that enhance its baggy look. Crafted with pure acrylic fibre, this jumper can be best paired with pants or skirts. Add a pair of earrings to further elevate your style quotient.
This bright red pullover by DeFacto features a bold ‘Happy New Year’ message with a cute Christmas tree. It comes with long sleeves, a round neck and a ribbed hem. Made with acrylic fibre, it is cosy to wear and a must-have for this season.
This option by Lulu & Sky features a reindeer print with a ribbed hem. Its round neck and long sleeves add a touch of cosiness to the garment. Created from a blend of 30 per cent cotton, 65 per cent polyester and 5 per cent spandex, this sweater can be hand-washed. A great choice for seasonal and casual wear, this cable-knit option is best paired with black or blue jeans.
This white and red sweater by Style Quotient features snowflakes and Christmas tree prints. With a classic round neck, ribbed hemline and long sleeves, it makes for a fashionable choice. Made with a comfortable polyester fabric, this pullover can be paired with leggings or jeans.
The bright red pullover features a woven design and bold typography. Crafted with acrylic, this Christmas sweater is both comfortable and stylish with its long sleeves, round neck and ribbed hemline. This sweater goes well with a pair of shorts or pants. Style it with chic accessories like hats and dangling earrings to create an Instagrammable look.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are ugly Christmas sweaters in trend?
Yes, ugly Christmas sweaters are in trend due to their unique design elements and the fact that they are even worn by celebrities.
-Why do people wear Christmas sweaters?
People wear Christmas sweaters to celebrate the spirit of the festival.
-What is the best sweater to wear this Christmas?
Ugly Christmas sweaters in festive designs are the best options for this season.