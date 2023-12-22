Add fun to your festive celebrations with these ugly Christmas sweaters

The holiday season, a time to be merry and make memories, is finally here. While marketplaces are flooded with many varieties of winter outfits, few of these, like the ugly Christmas sweater, encapsulate the festive spirit in the best way. Characterised by bold colours, whimsical designs, flashy embroidery and anything that screams Christmas, these pullovers are quite over-the-top. However, they are totally in trend during this season as an ironic fashion statement.

These jumpers commonly feature symbols like snowflakes, reindeer, bells, Christmas trees and, of course, Santa Claus. In some versions, oversized sleeves add to the exaggerated appeal of the garment. Owing to their fun appeal, an ugly Christmas sweater is the perfect outfit for all ages.

The history behind the trend

While these sweaters trend on social media every year, they have a long-standing history, dating back to the 1950s. In those years, they were popularly referred to as ‘Jingle Bell’ sweaters.

This article of clothing then gained popularity in the 1980s and ‘90s when they were worn by the actor Cliff Huxtable in the famous sitcom The Cosby Show (1984-1992). Much later, the term, ugly Christmas sweater, was trademarked by two Canadians — Jordan Birch and Chris Boyd, who played host to the first-ever sweater-themed parties in the early 2000s.

If you’re planning to hop on to this trend, here’s a list of some best ones that would make great additions to your festive wardrobe.

Must-have ugly Christmas sweaters for this season