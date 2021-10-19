10 under-the-radar yet over-the-top handbag labels for this festive season

Whether attending an intimate wedding ceremony or a friend’s card party, we all want to look our best. You don’t want to be glammed up in a glitzy ethnic fit only to discover that the only bag available to complete your look is a basic old black clutch. We tell you all about ornate and glamorous handbag labels that are currently trending on our radar.

Aanchal Sayal

The label worn by many celebrities combines the two worlds of tradition and modernity to create potlis, bucket bags, cocktail clutches, et cetera. Their intricate hand-beaded tasseled potlis are one-of-a-kind. The use of soft pastel tones allows you to easily incorporate these bags into your western wardrobe. They have an absolutely stunning collection of potlis, bucket bags, box bags, and more. One of our favourite items is their mini bags with tassels. Clara Mini Bag (Rs 11,500) is made of faux leather that is heavily embellished with sequins and beads on the flap and pearl tassels at the bottom. Elitaire Crystal Box (Rs 10,000) encrusted with shimmery crystals. Gabriella Bucket Bag (Rs 10,500) has a modern sequin work on the body and pearl tassels at the bottom.

SHOP HERE

The Right Sided

The label believes in slow fashion and does not mass produce. They take pride in the quality of their product, and each piece that leaves the studio is made with all their love and heart. Their potli and bucket bags are all about coloured beads and pearls which shouts sophistication. The brand’s aesthetic is modern and these bags will look great with both ethnic and western wear. Aasmaa Box Bag (Rs 19,500) is a head-turner with its structured box shape, colourful tassels and pearls. The Reddest Red Minaudière (Rs 30,000) is the most intricately detailed jewelled minaudière. Elaheh Potli (Rs 23,500) is an intricately hand-embroidered piece of art.

SHOP HERE

Duet Luxury

Popping up all over our Insta feed, carried by many influencers, we can’t get enough of Duet Luxury. Their handbag styles are a perfect mix of original and contemporary and offer something fresh to society. All of their designs reflect the effortlessly cool-girl style and are ideal for this wedding season. Emerald Queen (Rs 16,000) metallic hardware is polished to perfection and adds dazzle to the carved surface of the bag. Round Clutch (Rs 15,000) is extremely versatile with a mix of wood, leather, and detailed handwork. Gossamer Weaves (Rs 15,000) is a delicately embroidered evening clutch.

SHOP HERE

The Leather Garden

Their bags are handcrafted using luxurious silks and jacquards and come with the highest grade of Italian leather. The precision used to create bags is reminiscent of vintage style, keeping in mind modern sensibilities. If you’re looking for something with a bohemian edge this festive season, bags from The Leather Garden are the ones for you. Their latest festive collection, Baag Handbags Festive 2021, will take your ethnic festive look to another level. Hand-embellished Gulnaar (Rs 9,990) accentuates the beauty of green velvet and beaded tassels. Aliya, a hand-beaded pearl belt bag is priced at Rs 8,990. Surajmukhi (Rs 11,990) is hand-embellished with different materials in shades of antique gold.

SHOP HERE

Doux Amour

The perfect handbag for brides, bridesmaids and guests alike, they integrate art and Indian crafts to create a timeless, purposeful, exclusive design. Fewer, Better, Finer is the concept behind what they do. Their Isa beaded multi-colour heart clutch (Rs 8,000) is perfect if you want to add a fun element to your look. This heart-shaped avant-garde clutch will bring a pop of colour to your cocktail gowns. Coco mini ruby clutch (Rs 10,000) is curated with individual beaded petals hand cut and put together to personify an elegant peony. Coco mini beaded golden clutch (Rs 10,000) is a blingy statement accessory.

SHOP HERE

Prerto

Celebrity and influencer approved Prerto’s vision is to work to blend modern trends and techniques with India’s rich cultural heritage to create luxury pieces. Our most favourite is their Scintillio Bag (Rs 31,500), the bag that will get you head-turning looks wherever you go! Finished with a luxe velvet pouch on the inside, you could hold the bag with its classic round handle or go a little extra with its detachable pearl strap. Finey Bag (Rs 34,500) is handcrafted with Swarovski crystals, luminous pearls and semi-precious stones. Palermo Bag (Rs 27,500) is handcrafted with statement pearls.

SHOP HERE

Love to Bag

Go for this Kolkata-based label for a no-holds-barred touch of glitz. The classic signature of the brand includes metallic arm candies embellished with bugle beads, feathers, and ombre patterns. We absolutely love their Opal Soft Pouch Ivory (Rs 9,900), which is hand embroidered with an assortment of lustrous baroque pearls, Japanese micro beads and crystals. Opal Flapover Clutch (Rs 9,000) is a perfect festive hue while the Ruche Soft Pouch Gold with Handle (Rs 10,800) comes with ornamental scallop tassels and baroque fringe.

SHOP HERE

Adora by Ankita

From cocktail parties to sangeet to puja, they have potlis for every occasion, featuring fringes, pearls, beadwork, embroideries. Their collection will add the right amount of sophistication and elegance to your look. The Black Fareeda Clutch Bag (Rs 9,000) is embroidered with teardrop pearls and silver beads on a bed of velvet. The Pastel Nafisah ( Rs 10,000) is a glamorous box clutch bag with gold and pastel-coloured beads and stones embroidered in a baroque design. The Cream Fareeda Potli Bag (Rs 8,000) is embroidered with teardrop pearls and silver beads.

SHOP HERE

Rubilon

This is a homegrown brand that combines luxury and elegant sophistication. They have a wide range of contemporary designs that are ideal for Indian and western outfits. We are completely smitten by their Myra pearl bag. The pearl detailing will add just the right amount of sophistication and elegance to your festive look. Prices for all bags are shared on request.

SHOP HERE

Be Chic

Be Chic’s luxury clutches and accessories are handmade in India with a unique eye for detail and craftsmanship. We absolutely love their newly launched Willow. This versatile number is the ideal accessory to complete your look. Its boxy luxe shape and statement floral handle will complement any festive style you’ve chosen this season. The classic mother of pearl Willow clutch (Rs 9,500), the Esra bag with a metal handle (Rs 9,500), and the Nadira clutch (Rs 8,750) will add a sense of old-world charm to your festive look.

SHOP HERE

ALSO READ: India’s top wedding planners tell us the top wedding destinations for 2021

All Images: Courtesy brands