Why is the Uniqlo shoulder bag all the rage right now?

Do you see yet another trend climbing up the fashion ladder? Because I do, and no it’s not a red carpet look or some runway drama, it’s a bag that’s been quietly making its way into everyone’s wardrobes. Not just any bag, it’s TikTok fame, the Uniqlo shoulder bag.

IT bags have their special spots, not just in our wardrobes, but in our hearts too! From the iconic Fendi Baguette, the one that’s been sticking around with us for years now, or the Lady Dior adding that extraordinary oomph to our sartorial picks, these bags are without a doubt timeless additions to fashion. But it seems like a new entrant is here to steal their spotlight and become the affordable best pick in the market, aka the $20 Uniqlo shoulder bag. Since TikTok trends are known to make beauty easy and fashion accessible, the Uniqlo shoulder bag had its first big moment on the platform, making it all the rage right now. The one that was first seen on a 43-second video with millions and millions of views is now the most searched product of the year so far. So, if you haven’t got your hands on it yet, then you know what to do.

The Uniqlo shoulder bag has got your back this summer

Changing the stereotypical notion of bags being either totes to hoard your belongings or minis that probably won’t even fit in a dime, this banana-shaped shoulder bag from Uniqlo carves a middle ground between the two. From neither being too huge nor too tiny to take you from a luncheon to a date night, this shoulder bag sure is here to stay! It might not be all extra like your usual IT bags, but the amount of functionality and practicality it bears is what makes it a cut above the rest. The bag had no runway moment neither was it donned by a celebrity, it organically caught the attention of avid fashion followers like us. Plus there is no need for you to worry about this one spending all your savings, as it is as pocket friendly as it can get. It is available in a plethora of pastel hues, hence ticking your summer checklist, and don’t forget the amount of room it offers is definitely one aspect I wouldn’t want to walk past.

Being labeled as the ‘Mary Poppins’ bag, the Uniqlo shoulder bag kickstarted its journey last year and it continues to woo us with the amount of popularity it has gained. Since the bag is all chic and classy, styling it won’t be a problem. Maybe try it over a shirt or even a dress, it definitely has the potential to elevate your look no matter what. So, are you ready to walk past your over-the-top It bags and make this street wear accessory a favourite amongst the fashion community?

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Uniqlo/IG