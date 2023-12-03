facebook
Saree splendour: Unveiling the best designs for 2023 weddings
03 Dec 2023

Anushka Narula
As the 2023 wedding season unfolds its colourful tapestry of celebrations, the saree emerges as the canvas upon which tradition meets innovation, and elegance intertwines with modern flair. This year’s festivities beckon not just brides but also attendees to adorn themselves in a symphony of sarees, showcasing new saree designs of 2023. These designs capture the essence of heritage while embracing the allure of contemporary fashion, creating a fusion that resonates with the vibrant spirit of the celebrations.

The allure of a saree lies not just in its fabric but in the stories it carries, the craftsmanship it showcases, and the culture it represents. From the resplendent ensembles adorning brides to the graceful attire of wedding guests, the saree emerges as the quintessential choice, offering a myriad of options for every discerning taste.

The spotlight shines on the timeless charm of Banarasi silk sarees, adorning brides with their opulent zari work and intricate motifs, while also gracing attendees with an air of regal sophistication. These sarees serve as a testament to India’s rich heritage, weaving tales of tradition and beauty for all who wear them.

Yet, the allure of the wedding season doesn’t merely rest on tradition; it thrives on the resurgence of handloom sarees from varied regions. From the vivid hues of Kanjeevaram silk to the delicate allure of Chanderi cotton, these sarees embody the skilled craftsmanship of artisans, offering a diverse palette for both brides and attendees to express their individuality.

Moreover, this season celebrates the fusion of experimentation and tradition. Attendees revel in the convenience of pre-stitched concept sarees while embracing the sheer elegance of organza and georgette, a testament to how innovation intertwines seamlessly with the age-old charm of the saree.

Unveiling the latest saree designs redefining 2023 weddings

Scroll through our curated selection of the finest sarees for this wedding season. Join us on a journey through a vibrant landscape of choices where each fold, hue, and intricate detail encapsulates timeless elegance and celebrates cultural heritage. From the regal opulence to the artisanal mastery, discover sarees that speak volumes of tradition and individuality.

1 /10

KALKI Fashion Shimmery Black Sequins Saree With An Embellished Border
KALKI Fashion Shimmery Black Sequins Saree With An Embellished Border

INR 17995

Introducing KALKI Fashion’s dazzling sequin saree in a captivating black shimmery tone. This exquisite piece, crafted from sequin fabric, boasts a rich border adorned with intricate bead and stone detailing. Each fold narrates a tale of opulence and finesse, embodying unparalleled craftsmanship. Paired with a matching unstitched blouse, this saree is a testament to glamour and sophistication, promising to make every moment shimmer with elegance and allure.

Shop KALKI Fashion Shimmery Black Sequins Saree With An Embellished Border here

2 /10

Masaba Pink & Gold-Toned Floral Embroidered Silk Blend Saree
Masaba Pink & Gold-Toned Floral Embroidered Silk Blend Saree

INR 30000

Masaba’s Hot Pink Paradise Silk Saree is a vibrant marvel that combines elegance with a playful edge. This saree features an embroidered border and contrasting detailing at the back adorned with delightful tassel accents. Paired with an Oatmeal Cotton Candy blouse piece, it’s a timeless fusion of sophistication and modern charm, making a bold statement in style and luxury.

shop Masaba Pink & Gold-Toned Floral Embroidered Silk Blend Saree here

3 /10

trueBrowns Mauve & Purple Floral Velvet Saree
trueBrowns Mauve & Purple Floral Velvet Saree

INR 5999

Discover trueBrowns’ enchanting Light Mauve Printed Velvet Pre-Stitched Saree, a luxe velvet silk creation adorned with intricate prints and pre-stitched pleats for an effortless drape. Complete your look by styling it with their matching blouse, offering versatility and sophistication in one elegant ensemble.

shop trueBrowns Mauve & Purple Floral Velvet Saree here

4 /10

Neeta Lulla Blush Pink Tulle Concept Saree Set
Neeta Lulla Blush Pink Tulle Concept Saree Set

INR 75000

Neeta Lulla’s Blush Pink Tulle Concept Saree Set is a vision of ethereal elegance. This exquisite set features a blush pink tulle saree paired with a matching blouse boasting sleeve cut-outs and adorned with intricate cutdana, sequins, and bead embellishments. Radiating grace and sophistication, this ensemble is a testament to timeless beauty and meticulous craftsmanship, promising to enchant on every occasion.

Shop Neeta Lulla Blush Pink Tulle Concept Saree Set here

5 /10

Ancestry Pre-draped banarasi saree
Ancestry Pre-draped banarasi saree

INR 7990

Experience the timeless allure of Ancestry’s resplendent red Benarasi silk saree—a masterpiece adorned with intricate zari work and an embroidered border, embodying the essence of tradition and elegance. Their six-yard marvel seamlessly merges contemporary grace with the traditional weave of Kaashi, paying homage to its rich heritage. Renowned since ancient times as a weaving and trade hub, Kashi’s legacy echoes in this exquisite creation originally crafted for royalty.

shop Ancestry Pre-draped banarasi saree here

6 /10

Rishi and Vibhuti Hot Pink Fuschia Bliss Saree
Rishi and Vibhuti Hot Pink Fuschia Bliss Saree

INR 53500

Rishi and Vibhuti Hot Pink Fuchsia Bliss Saree is an embodiment of grace and vibrancy. This hand-embroidered organza saree boasts intricate floral embroidery, harmoniously paired with a deep V-neck bralette for a chic ensemble. Crafted from luxurious organza and raw silk, the saree’s trims and meticulous hand embroidery details add a touch of opulence. Complete with a petticoat, this ensemble is a celebration of artistic finesse and contemporary elegance.

shop RISHI AND VIBHUTI Hot Pink Fuschia Bliss Saree here

7 /10

Ruar Pink Chaand Saree
Ruar Pink Chaand Saree

INR 20400

Ruar’s Pink Chaand Saree is a pinnacle of elegance and style. Elevate your presence with this exquisite pink tissue saree, meticulously adorned with a zardozi and sequin border in contrasting emerald green, adding a touch of opulence. Complete with a stitched blouse piece, this ensemble elevates your ethnic wardrobe, offering a ravishing attire that exudes sophistication.

Shop RUAR Pink Chaand Saree here

8 /10

Priti Prashant Peach Oshibana Himawari Saree
Priti Prashant Peach Oshibana Himawari Saree

INR 16500

Priti Prashant Peach Oshibana Himawari Saree is a radiant masterpiece that embodies sheer elegance. This burnt orange and peach silk organza saree showcases a captivating sunflower print, exuding a sense of grace and charm. Adorned with delicate beadwork along the edges, this saree emanates sophistication. Complemented by matching silk blouse fabric, this ensemble offers a harmonious blend of artistry and grace.

shop Priti Prashant Peach Oshibana Himawari Saree here

9 /10

Gulabo Jaipur Gulbahaar Organza Saree
Gulabo Jaipur Gulbahaar Organza Saree

INR 40000

Gulabo Jaipur Gulbahaar Organza Saree is a breathtaking ensemble crafted with meticulous artistry. This exquisite organza saree features intricate gota and dori work, complemented by the delicate finish of kiran lace. The mesmerising Gold Guldasta Gulbahaar design exudes elegance, making a statement with its timeless allure. Accompanied by a matching blouse, this saree encapsulates the essence of Gulabo Jaipur’s craftsmanship and opulence.

shop Gulabo Jaipur Gulbahaar Organza Saree here

10 /10

Geroo Jaipur Silk Banarasi Bandhani Saree
Geroo Jaipur Silk Banarasi Bandhani Saree

INR 20000

Geroo Jaipur Blue Silk Banarasi Bandhani Saree is a timeless marvel that epitomises elegance. This captivating saree boasts intricate zari motifs adorning the border, while the heavy pallu adds a touch of opulence. Crafted with an effort-intensive tie-dye bandhani technique, this saree exudes irresistible charm in every fold. Paired seamlessly with a matching bandhani blouse piece, this ensemble is a testament to craftsmanship and sophistication.

shop Geroo Jaipur Silk Banarasi Bandhani Saree

Hero Image: Courtesy tarasutaria/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Geroo Jaipur

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • Which saree is in trend now 2023? 

Sarees with modern twists like pre-stitched concept sarees, organza and sheer georgette fabrics, and experimental drapes are in vogue. Additionally, sarees with intricate detailing, minimalistic designs, and bold, vibrant colours are making waves in the fashion scene.

  • How to look modern in sarees?

To look modern in sarees, experiment with different blouse styles like crop tops, off-shoulder blouses, or statement sleeves. Embrace contemporary draping styles or accessorise with belts, statement jewellery, or modern footwear to infuse a chic touch into your saree ensemble.

  • How can I look stylish in 2023?

To elevate your style quotient in 2023, opt for unique fabric combinations, experiment with unconventional drapes, and mix traditional motifs with contemporary designs. Add a touch of personal flair with statement accessories, play with textures, and embrace bold color contrasts to stand out while donning a saree. Ultimately, confidence in your choice of attire will always radiate style and elegance.

sarees for wedding season designer sarees
Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 

