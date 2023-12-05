facebook
Sparkling statements: Unveiling the most opulent wedding clutches of 2023
05 Dec 2023

Anushka Narula
In the midst of the eagerly anticipated 2023 wedding season, the fashion world is witnessing an exhilarating resurgence of opulence and glamour, particularly in the realm of accessories. Amidst the ethereal swirls of lace, the silky cascades of satin, and the twinkling allure of sequins bedecking ensembles for all, one accessory stands out, adding an exquisite touch to every outfit: blingy wedding clutches.

These miniature marvels transcend mere functionality; they embody a proclamation of style and sophistication. Picture holding a shimmering jewel in the palm of your hand, a reflection of the celebration and jubilation of the occasion. The 2023 wedding season ushers in an era of blingy clutches that redefine the art of accessory curation, reaching unparalleled heights of elegance and allure, not only for brides but for every individual seeking to add a touch of glamour to their ensemble.

Scroll through our edit of the best wedding clutches

Each clutch is a work of art, a testament to craftsmanship and creativity, transforming a functional piece into a dazzling statement. From the understated elegance of crystal-studded designs to the resplendent allure of metallic finishes, these clutches evoke a sense of luxury and grace.

Their appeal extends beyond mere sparkle; it’s about the way they effortlessly transform an outfit. More than accessories, they are conduits of narrative, reflecting the essence of celebration and sophistication.

In our exploration of this world of elegance, let’s discover an array of blingy clutches that epitomise sophistication and charm. They don’t aim for extremes; instead, they subtly enhance your ensemble, offering a touch of brilliance. Whether you’re the bride or a guest, these clutches add a touch of magnificence, completing your look with a radiant flourish.

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Dune London Pink BRYNLEY Medium Clutch
Dune London Pink BRYNLEY Medium Clutch

INR 12000

Complete your ensemble with Dune London’s exquisite bag crafted from premium synthetic materials. Its defining feature? A sophisticated twist-trim handle adorned with sparkling rhinestones, adding a touch of glamour to your look.

shop Dune London Pink BRYNLEY Medium Clutch here

2 /10

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch

INR 11490

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch is a fusion of polyester and nylon craftsmanship, boasting a sleek zip closure that reveals a well-organised interior. Within, discover a spacious compartment accompanied by a convenient inner zip pocket and signature logo detail. The standout ruched design elevates this clutch, creating a voluminous silhouette enhanced by a captivating shimmer effect. Completing the look is a charming tassel zipper pull that adds a playful flourish to this statement-making accessory.

shop Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch here

3 /10

Lavie Luxe Crystal Frame Clutch
Lavie Luxe Crystal Frame Clutch

INR 3999

Lavie’s Crystal Frame Clutch, a dazzling showcase of crystal-like stones that sparkle and enchant, creating an irresistible allure. Its silk base and back exude luxury, inviting touch with a smooth, lavish texture. This clutch offers versatile style with its detachable sling strap, effortlessly transforming from a classic handheld clutch to a chic shoulder bag, ensuring sophistication for every occasion.

SHOP Lavie Luxe Crystal Frame Clutch here

4 /10

Caprese Embellished Box Clutch
Caprese Embellished Box Clutch

INR 9999

Introducing the exquisite Metal & Diamond-Studded Clutch, a testament to craftsmanship and elegance. Adorned with Manish Malhotra and Caprese metal charms, this bag boasts intricate crystal stone detailing meticulously embedded by skilled artisans. Its spacious interior ensures ample room for all party essentials, while offering versatile carrying options with a round grab handle and chic metal chain sling handles.

shop Caprese Embellished Box Clutch here

5 /10

Cult Gaia Bubble Clutch
Cult Gaia Bubble Clutch

INR 32300

Behold an exquisite treasure—the artful clutch destined to be an heirloom. Crafted for a perfect palm fit, its opaque acrylic base features a delightful bubble texture that captivates the eye. The top clasp closure not only ensures security but also adds an extra layer of aesthetic allure. Inside, a meticulously designed interior awaits, offering space for just the essentials. This clutch isn’t just an accessory; it’s a statement piece that embodies both style and functionality in its captivating design.

shop Cult Gaia Bubble Clutch here

6 /10

Aldo Embellished Clutch
Aldo Embellished Clutch

INR 8999

Step into elegance with Aldo’s Embellished Clutch, the epitome of sophistication adorned with dazzling rhinestones. Effortlessly transition from a sleek clutch to a chic shoulder bag as the champagne cork pops, ensuring you’re always ready for the glamorous moments. The Tredri isn’t just an accessory; it’s a shimmering companion that adds a touch of glamour to every occasion, seamlessly blending style and convenience.

shop Aldo Embellished Clutch here

7 /10

Olga Berg Bae Crystal Clutch
Olga Berg Bae Crystal Clutch

INR 9575

BAE Hotfix Clutch is an epitome of luxury designed for sophisticated evenings. Adorned with shimmering hotfix crystals across the exterior, complemented by brushed hardware, this clutch exudes opulence. Its crystal-covered lock not only adds a touch of glamour but also guarantees the safety of your belongings. Timelessly elegant, the green crystal evening clutch is a statement piece that promises to illuminate your ensemble from dusk till dawn, making it a must-have for any exquisite affair.

shop olga berg Bae Crystal Clutch here

8 /10

A Clutch Story White Handcrafted Embellished Clutch
A Clutch Story White Handcrafted Embellished Clutch

INR 4990

Indulge in elegance with A Clutch Story’s White Handcrafted Embellished Clutch. This meticulously crafted piece boasts a pristine resin base adorned with exquisite rhinestone embellishments and a graceful lotus opening. Its velvet lining offers a luxurious touch while the inclusion of a long sling chain ensures versatile carrying options.

shop A Clutch Story White Handcrafted Embellished Clutch here

9 /10

The Tan Clan Burj Mother of Pearl Embellished Clutch
The Tan Clan Burj Mother of Pearl Embellished Clutch

INR 6999

Exuding opulence, this piece is a stunning fusion of natural mother of pearl delicately accented with touches of gold, all nestled against a backdrop of intricately hammered brass sheet. Its regal allure makes it a standout choice for any occasion, imparting an imperial elegance to your overall style statement.

shop The Tan Clan Burj Mother of Pearl Embellished Clutch here

10 /10

Mango Metallic Frame Clutch
Mango Metallic Frame Clutch

INR 7180

Mango’s Metallic Frame Clutch is an epitome of glamour and sophistication. Its glossy metallic exterior exudes intrigue, perfectly complementing any party ensemble. Designed for convenience, this clutch features a detachable chain strap, offering a hands-free carry option for effortless elegance.

shop Mango Metallic Frame Clutch here

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • Do I need a clutch as a wedding guest? 

Absolutely, a clutch can be a fantastic accessory for a wedding guest. It adds a touch of elegance to your outfit and is perfect for carrying essentials like your phone, lipstick, or a small wallet. Plus, it complements your attire and can elevate your overall look.

  • Do brides need a clutch?

Brides often opt for clutches too. They might choose one that complements their wedding gown or fits the theme of their wedding. It’s a stylish way to keep necessities like makeup for touch-ups or small personal items close at hand throughout the day.

  • Which is best brand for clutches?

Choosing the best brand for clutches can depend on personal style, budget, and the occasion. Some popular brands known for their quality and stylish designs include Judith Leiber, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, and Jimmy Choo. However, many mid-range and high street brands offer beautiful clutch options too.

  • How do I choose a clutch bag?

When selecting a clutch bag, consider the occasion, your outfit, and practicality. Opt for a size that comfortably fits your essentials without being too bulky. Choose colors or designs that complement your attire and style. Also, consider features like compartments, closures, and whether you prefer a strap or handle for carrying convenience. Ultimately, choose something that reflects your personal style while being functional for the event.

Wedding bags wedding clutches
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 

