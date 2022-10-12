Switch on your holiday mode with these vacation-ready homegrown fashion labels

Seems like you’re all covered for your next holiday plan, as we have a list of vacation-ready labels curated just for all the travel enthusiasts out there, so gear up, pack your bags and get that vacay mode on!

After being glued to our humble abodes for two whole years, this year is officially dedicated to vacations. Checking destinations on our bucket lists, fulfilling all those exotic desires, and most importantly taking those sunkissed shots worth grabbing heed on the gram, all of this checks for a much-needed vacation. Having said that, a plethora of prints and refreshing hues are what lie at the heart of every holiday plan, right? And trust me when I say this, there is nothing like ‘packing light’ for women, especially when we are surrounded by such homegrown vacation-ready labels, one just cannot help, but fill their holiday closets to the brim.

‘I have enough clothes’ said no woman ever, and when we say we’re packing light, well that just means we’re going to take a whole lot of time at the baggage claim. So, if you’re planning on taking up vacation well then these homegrown vacation-ready labels are just what the fashion police ordered. From an inclusive colour palette, vibrant co-ords, and lousy fits to sassy styles, they’ve got all under one roof. Be it walking down the streets or just simply sitting by the pool, these brands have got your suitcases covered with the trendiest styles for every mood.

Vacation-ready labels for your next holiday destination

Drawn

Well, let us begin with the one we’re all familiar with, Drawn by Rhea Bhattacharya is one vacation-ready label that has the ability to dominate your holiday wardrobes. This pandemic baby swears by adding a bright and beaming twist to your existing closets. With the alluring illustrations, comfortable silhouettes, and that style streak, all of this combined Drawn is your one-stop shop for a holiday-ready wardrobe.

Tamie

Well, it seems like an affordable luxury just made a stop at your closets, and is not ready to move away anytime soon. Having said that, all the fashion mongers are in for a sartorial treat for their next holiday plans, courtesy of Tamie. The brainchild of Tamanna Miglani, Tamie is here with a trunk of poppy prints and pastel hues enough to paint your holiday wardrobe into a trending one. All your floral desires, shimmery staples, and your urge for comfortable silhouettes end here! So, get on board and pack your carts before you take off to your dream destinations.

SAND by Shirin

SAND by Shirin is not just a conscious luxury brand, but also an unconventional and sustainable approach toward holiday wardrobes. Seems like you’re about to have the time of your life in some of these organic seams and eco-friendly styles. Fabrics made from Aloe Vera, Eucalyptus, Soybean, and Rose dominate the brand’s collections. So, if you’re looking for a chic yet sustainable collection of holiday apparel, well then SAND by Shirin is where your search ends, and your style diaries begin.

Summer Somewhere

From poppy prints and pretty pastels to flowy fits, Summer Somewhere is all about luring you into exploring undiscovered destinations. This brainchild of Meghna Goyal rightly spells out a refreshing vacation with your girls. The strappy linen dresses and the happy sunny imagery are what make the brand an ideal vacation-ready label. From being a part of every vacation-ready suitcase to spotting celebs donning the brand’s collections, Summer Somewhere is the place you need to be just before you step afoot into that vacay mode.

The Missy Co.

This one’s for all the divas out there, The Missy Co. a.k.a the creators of cool, seems to be the perfect fit for this listicle. The abstract prints, summery co-ord sets, and playing with bolder hues are a few elements defining the brand’s core. They qualify for a vacation-ready label big time, courtesy of their flimsy yet elegant-looking silhouettes. So, if you’re looking to add a bold bohemian touch to your vacay vibe, well then The Missy Co. ought to do it for you.

The Summer House

As per what the name suggests ‘The Summer House’ is all set to take you into holiday mode with just their mere fits. Their range of organic fabrics and responsible techniques is what makes this a perfect sustainable fit for your up-and-coming holiday plans. So, wait no more and add these minimal yet chic-looking pieces into your trunks before you take off to the next destination.

Hero Image: Courtesy @summersomewhere/IG. Featured Image: Courtesy @shopdrawn/IG.