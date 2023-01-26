Spice up your V-Day look with these outfit ideas for every type of date

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans include a big night out or a solo glass of wine, we’ve discovered the perfect outfits to get you in the spirit. Scroll down to get inspired by these Valentine’s Day dress codes for every type of date.

Rather than rushing to put together an outfit a few hours before your Valentine’s Day date night, you should prepare ahead to spare yourself some stress. We’ve picked up some stunning Valentine’s Day outfits for you to wear in February. After all, the weather is dreary at best, and a gorgeous outfit may be just what you need to lift your spirits. Whether you’re going for a low-key style, channelling your inner diva, or making a glam fashion statement in rosy, red hues or sleek neutrals, we’ve rounded up the finest outfits you can totally wear this V-Day—regardless of your relationship status or plans. Continue reading for all of the Valentine’s Day dress code ideas you won’t want to miss.

Take inspiration from these Valentine’s Day outfit ideas

When you’ve reserved a table at the finest restaurant in town and want to be romantic but not overly so, this chic outfit for a date night is a hit.

Going out with the girls means guaranteed fun and lots of Instagram selfies, so dress up in your finest fit for a night out. This gorgeous outfit is perfect for happy hour.

A cosy night in

If you’re going to relax at home and watch your favourite rom-com, why not do it in a cute loungewear outfit?

Whether you’re brunching with your besties or sipping mimosas with your special someone, this brunch look is a flouncy and comfy option.

Are you going to watch the latest buzzy release? Dress for the theatre in a model-off-duty style.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy emilyinparis/Instagram