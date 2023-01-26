facebook
Spice up your V-Day look with these outfit ideas for every type of date
Style
26 Jan 2023 12:00 PM

Spice up your V-Day look with these outfit ideas for every type of date

Anushka Narula

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans include a big night out or a solo glass of wine, we’ve discovered the perfect outfits to get you in the spirit. Scroll down to get inspired by these Valentine’s Day dress codes for every type of date.

Image: Courtesy Pexels

Rather than rushing to put together an outfit a few hours before your Valentine’s Day date night, you should prepare ahead to spare yourself some stress. We’ve picked up some stunning Valentine’s Day outfits for you to wear in February. After all, the weather is dreary at best, and a gorgeous outfit may be just what you need to lift your spirits. Whether you’re going for a low-key style, channelling your inner diva, or making a glam fashion statement in rosy, red hues or sleek neutrals, we’ve rounded up the finest outfits you can totally wear this V-Day—regardless of your relationship status or plans. Continue reading for all of the Valentine’s Day dress code ideas you won’t want to miss.

Take inspiration from these Valentine’s Day outfit ideas

Romantic date night

When you’ve reserved a table at the finest restaurant in town and want to be romantic but not overly so, this chic outfit for a date night is a hit.

Shop your Romantic date night outfit here

Galentine’s date

Going out with the girls means guaranteed fun and lots of Instagram selfies, so dress up in your finest fit for a night out. This gorgeous outfit is perfect for happy hour.

Shop your Galentine’s date night outfit here

A cosy night in

If you’re going to relax at home and watch your favourite rom-com, why not do it in a cute loungewear outfit?

Shop your cosy outfit here

Brunch date

Whether you’re brunching with your besties or sipping mimosas with your special someone, this brunch look is a flouncy and comfy option.

Shop your Brunch date outfit here

Movie date

Are you going to watch the latest buzzy release? Dress for the theatre in a model-off-duty style.

Shop your Movie date outfit here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy emilyinparis/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the best accessories to carry on valentine's day?

Answer: A mini bag would be the ideal item to have with you on Valentine's Day so that you can carry all of your makeup necessities and easily access them when you need to touch up your makeup.

Question: What are the best colours to wear on valentine's day?

Answer: Valentine's Day has traditionally been associated with the colours pink and red. However, no one truly follows the classics anymore; instead, they add bright colours to their style.

Valentine's Day Valentine's Day outfit ideas V-Day date night outfit
Spice up your V-Day look with these outfit ideas for every type of date

