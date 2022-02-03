Pizza night or fancy date? These are the best Valentine’s Day looks we covet

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner for two, celebrating Galentine’s Day with your favourite gals, or simply spending the night with a large pizza, you’ll need a look worthy of the traditional Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

We’ve rounded up the finest fits you can wear regardless of your relationship status or plans. Continue scrolling to see all of the Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration for this season!

Not So Basic Pizza Night Look

A gorgeous top and trousers will never go out of style. Add strappy heels or sneakers and throw on a chic coat to stay warm. This look is absolutely worthy for the traditional V-day Instagram post.

Brunchin’ With Boo

Sipping mimosas with your special person? A floral, lightweight dress paired with all-white sneakers or block heels might be your go-to style for the meal. Cinch your waist with a basic belt to add a chic vibe while keeping the outfit casual.

The Red Dress

We recommend leaning into the sweetheart role for a romantic dinner with your significant other by wearing a slit dress, ideally in red satin, with a sweetheart neckline bustier. To complete the look, add a necklace as a statement accessory!

Headed on a date night? The style of this dress has a lot of oomph. Aside from the dress’s tight fit, this hue of blue seems mature without being excessively sweet.

A Galentine’s Celebration

Why not twin with your girls for Galentine’s 2022? Pick a basic pastel dress and pair it with some statement heels to complete the look.

Happy Hour

When Valentine’s Day falls on a workday, a happy hour with your favourite cocktails is the best plan for a date night or Galentine’s gathering. A sparkly crop top and wide-leg denim would be ideal for the occasion. If heels aren’t your thing (or you’re desperate to get out of them before 5:00 pm), try some kicks instead.

A Cozy Night In, But Make It Fashion

We genuinely think that you can be casual and look cute, too. The idea is to be thoughtful with your loungewear, and nothing says thoughtful loungewear like a satin set. You’ll be stylish and comfy enough for a possible sequel marathon.

Paint and Wine

If you’re planning an artistic Valentine’s Day outing, we recommend keeping the look casual with a pair of bicycle shorts and an oversized shirt. Carry a stylish bag and add a touch of glam with your regular gold necklaces for accessories.

Spa Day

Before you throw that robe on, arrive in an oversized tee paired with Bermuda shorts and ankle boots or sneakers. You’ll be able to rest all day long this way.

Sundowner

Off for a sundowner? This style inspo would be ideal for a sunset cocktail outing. Choose a flirty off-shoulder top and denim shorts. Complete the look with a voluminous blowout. Make sure to carry a coat in case you become cold.

