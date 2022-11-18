Valentino opens the doors to its first India boutique with New Delhi

Luxury shopping destination, DLF Emporio in Delhi is now home to the first Valentino boutique in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the luxury boutique that opens today.

Long before Pierpaolo Piccioli made ‘Valentino Pink PP’ a pop-cultural icon, there was the ‘Valentino Red’, the trademark colour of Valentino Garavani. Adored by the jet set (including Jackie Kennedy), the Italian fashion brand has been the epitome of glamour, luxury and timeless romanticism. So when the opening of the first Valentino boutique in India is great news for the market. After all, the Valentino Glam Lock bag and the Rockstud heels are staples for any luxury consumer.

According to a report by Deloitte on the sales of luxury goods, Valentino was the world’s fastest-growing major luxury holding company between 2013 and 2018. After all, as one of the three historic fashion labels to come out of Italy, it has always been one that’s easily recognisable and highly covetable.

The doors of the first Valentino boutique in India are finally open and it’s set in Delhi’s premium luxury space, DLF Emporio. A sprawling boutique that spans over 110 square meters with stand lights and ultraclearview vinyl on the glass of the windows. Inside you’ll be greeted by the iconic Valentino Pink PP Collection. Located on the ground floor, the boutique impresses with its pristine interiors with touches of gold and marble. The Valentino boutique in India is abundant with various categories from the brand such as ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani bags, shoes and accessories for both men and women.

All Images: Courtesy Valentino.