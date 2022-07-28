Varun Bahl plants a ‘New Leaf’ into the garden of couture at the India Couture Week

New Leaf by Varun Bahl was unveiled at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, it highlights the charms and beauty of flora and fauna keeping the core of the brand intact.

While one talks of coveted fashion pageants well then how can we miss out on the talk of the town, the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. Scrolling the gram for your favourite designers is definitely one guilty pleasure we are NOT guilty of, but having witnessed their fashion fortes on a live platform is a whole other vibe. Speaking of creating a vibe, day 4 at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 was nothing less than a peaceful walk in the lap of nature, courtesy of one of India’s finest couturiers, Varun Bahl. The said designer unveiled his latest couture collection the ‘New Leaf’ at the India Couture Week, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A New Leaf by Varun Bahl Couture

Day 4 at the Couture Week not only marked another episode of Varun Bahl’s intricate style sensibilities but it also marked the advent of a ‘New Leaf’ in the garden of couture. New Leaf by Varun Bahl is all about infusing gilded and embellished silhouettes with elements from the wilderness of the forests and carving a replica of the beauty of nature. From reinventing the signature styles to reliving the classic embroideries, New Leaf by Varun Bahl is all about playing with textures and experimenting with prints.

As per what the title suggests, from each and every piece of the collection to every inch of the set, it definitely felt like walking amidst the scenic beauty of nature. Apart from making sure to pose a perfect play of ruffles, floral embroideries, rich fabrics, and their classic upcycled patchwork, the couture collection was taken a notch above by the ravishing Rashmika Mandanna, who turned showstopper for the said designer’s show. Mandanna set the aisle on fire in her dreamy red lehenga filled to the brim with vibrant colours, sequins, crystals, and whatnot, bringing the designer’s vision of a ‘New Leaf’ to life.

All images courtesy: @fdciofficial/Ig