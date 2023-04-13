Varun Bahl unfurls another leaf in his couture series with the Secret Garden collection

A glittering pond brings in the sparkle, and the rays of sunshine bouncing off dew drops are the inspiration and the premise of Varun Bahl’s SS ’23 Couture collection – The Secret Garden.

While the chilly winter mornings have quite swiftly been replaced by the warm and bright sunny ones, it’s officially time to embrace the warmth of summer and the joy of spring. Speaking of which, ace designer Varun Bahl sure knows how to rejoice in the summer months, courtesy of his latest collection peeping through the beaming summer sun. Known for playing with florals and urging us to bask in the newness of the season, Varun Bahl is here with not just yet another floral collection, but an entire garden this time. ‘The Secret Garden’ by Varun Bahl is a collection that plants a new leaf in every sphere ranging from bridal couture to other fun and breezy styles of his. From exuding a daytime warmth to embracing nighttime glam, Bahl’s latest collection is nothing short of stunning.

Varun Bahl on his spring-summer couture collection

When asked about the above, the designer said “I am so thrilled to finally have launched my Secret Garden Spring-Summer Couture Collection. The collection has been inspired by the essence of a thriving garden under the soft summer sun, with floral elements through my signature styles and innovative silhouettes. The collection features beautiful summer blossom-inspired corsages, and elements like seashells, and feathers as well”

The Secret Garden is a collection that features bridal lehengas, fun breezy styles, and playful silhouettes that complement the season, all brought together in the classic stylings of Varun Bahl, and when we say classic, the DNA of the brand aka the floral patterns dominate the collection yet again. “You can definitely find floral prints, patterns, embroideries, or appliques in every piece I design. Even in The Secret Garden collection, I have expressed my love for florals with bold floral motifs, which are a refreshing reminder of a season where everything flourishes and brings forth the presence of nature as my inspiration” says Varun.

Furthermore, with the brides today juggling between embracing the modern silhouettes and yet staying true to their roots, a middle ground needs to be marked and that’s when Varun Bahl Couture enters. The urge to take the contemporary route is rising more amongst millennial and gen z brides, and Varun Bahl’s latest collection might be just the right fit for brides of 2023. Speaking of the 2023 bride Bahl adds “I believe that while the millennial bride wants to keep in touch with their roots, they now also want to experiment more with contemporary silhouettes, embellishments, and embroideries. Bridal fashion has also definitely evolved over the years, to cater to a younger generation of audience, who are looking to combine minimalist yet unconventional silhouettes with traditional aesthetics”

Despite the constantly evolving nature of fashion Indian couturiers are climbing their way up the ladder of couture, hence carving a niche worth appreciating. Having said that Varun Bahl is one such couturier known for dropping intricate collections without compromising on his signature styles. When asked about the same he adds “The fashion industry has definitely changed and evolved over the past two decades. While I have been moving towards contemporary, red-carpet looks that hold a more global appeal, and break away from the conventions and rigidity of traditional Indian couture, I have also stayed true to my design philosophies as well as the ideologies on which I founded my couture label”

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Varun Bahl.