Varun Bahl’s signature style meets Indya’s functional flair | Exclusive Interview

Indya, the modern Indian Wear brand and eponymous e-commerce platform that has gained popularity for bringing designer wear to the length and breadth of the country, as well as international shores, has recently announced its latest collaboration with renowned designer Varun Bahl.

This collaboration represents the perfect amalgamation of two design narratives, with Varun Bahl’s signature style, known for its understated yet surreal aesthetic, complementing the high-spirited exuberance that Indya offers. Inspired by the joy of spring and the vibrancy of a freshly sprouted summer garden, the festive line unveils a floral fantasy brought to life in a soft sorbet colour palette, including vintage pinks, bright fuchsia, uplifting mustard, refreshing lime green, and dreamy seafoam. The collection is masterfully offset with metallic foils, delicate thread and zari embroidery, shimmering sequins, and drop pearl and gota trims, adding a touch of opulence to the designs.

The collection features new-age renditions of classic silhouettes, including draped sarees with endless ruffles, sheer capes, and floor-sweeping anarkalis with asymmetrical hems, as well as voluminous lehengas and tiered shararas, striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. The collection also includes matching festive ensembles for little girls in the 3-14 age bracket as part of the recently launched Miss Indya collection, extending the joy of the festive season to young fashion enthusiasts.

Varun Bahl’s collaboration with Indya brings together his creative expertise and Indya’s vision to reinvent traditional Indian fashion for the modern woman. The collection promises to be a celebration of style and craftsmanship, offering fashion-forward options for the festive season while keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle and aesthetics of the new-age Indian woman. The collection will be available on Indya’s e-commerce platform, making Varun Bahl’s designs accessible to a wider audience of fashion enthusiasts in India and around the world.

Here’s our exclusive chat with designer Varun Bahl and Shivani Poddar, CEO & Founder of Indya and Faballey:

Can you tell us more about your design aesthetic and how you incorporate heritage Indian handcrafted embroideries into your collections?

Varun Bahl: Heritage Indian handcrafts, embroideries, and techniques have always been a part of my design aesthetic, and my collection with Indya reflects the same as well.

How did the collaboration between Indya and Varun Bahl come about?

Shivani Poddar: We did a company-wide poll with all the girls across age groups, and the clear winner for SS23 was Varun Bahl. He’s also such a celebrated designer and his modern approach to classic Indian Wear is something that really resonates with Indya and we just wanted to bring that forth to all our customers.

What is your vision for the modern woman when it comes to fashion and how do you strive to enhance their feminine beauty through your designs?

VB: My Ready-to-wear collection with Indya does primarily cater to the mainstream audience and the modern woman who is always on the lookout for breezy silhouettes and innovative and bold prints and styles for everyday wear.

Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind the collection and the choice of colours and motifs?

SP: Nature has been integral to Varun Bahl’s design philosophy, and this collection, too, is inspired by a whimsical summer garden. You’ll see regal floral and playful paisley prints, along with vintage flower motifs throughout the collection. The colour palette is really interesting. There are pastel shades of blue, pink, green and of course ivory, punctuated with a really bright fuschia and a happy yellow.

What makes this collection unique in terms of Varun Bahl’s signature style and Indya’s functional flair?

SP: The collection captures Varun’s signature really beautifully, but is tailored to the woman of today. The amalgamation of the designer’s essence, with functionality in terms of silhouettes, the lightness of the fabric, and the ease with which each piece can be worn-–that’s what makes this collection truly unique.