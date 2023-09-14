Varun Bahl’s show in Srinagar was a homage to his roots and the valley

On September 12, fashion history was made when Varun Bahl showcased his couture collection, ‘A Love Letter to Kashmir’ at The Lalit Srinagar. A homage to the place of his ancestors, the specially curated show was an ode to his childhood in Kashmir and the beauty of the valley.

Many poems have been written about the beauty of the Kashmir valley, numerous travellers have lauded its natural scenery, and plenty of designers have cited the diverse flora and fauna as their creative inspiration. But what has not been done before is holding a physical fashion event or showcase in the valley. After nearly four decades, the Kashmir valley saw the coming of the swish set as Varun Bahl showcased his collection ‘A Love Letter to Kashmir’ in association with the FICCI FLO – Hyderabad in Srinagar.

Varun Bahl’s collection, ‘A Love Letter to Kashmir’ with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem:

The show wasn’t simply a milestone for the couturier but also for the industry that has often cited the Kashmir valley as the source of its inspiration, shot beautiful campaigns in the Dal Lake and touted the beauty of Kashmiri women. As a Kashmiri Pandit, Bahl’s roots go deep and he further tightens the connection by seeking out sibling star duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem who hail from Kashmir to close the show. Huma Qureshi looked ethereal in a champagne gold bridal lehenga embroidered with sequin, bugle beads and dabka work, while Saqib Saleem stole hearts in an embroidered black sherwani set with a sheer kurta. The inspiration for the show comes from Varun Bahl’s childhood memories of Kashmir and his exploration of the place that was once home to his father. His signature floral textures, embroideries and prints come more alive under the exotic premise of the heavenly valley. In his own words, the collection is a love song to his home and he fondly calls it, ‘Kashmir Meri Jaan’.

All Images: Courtesy Varun Bahl.