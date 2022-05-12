Fashion icon Vera Wang now has her own Barbie doll

Mattel, the company which makes the world-famous Barbie dolls, has honoured fashion legend Vera Wang with a special doll in her likeness as part of their Tribute Collection.

The collection is aimed at paying a tribute to “those who have shaped culture with their contributions.”

The Vera Wang Barbie doll is also part of the company’s celebration of “Asian-American and Pacific Islander women and role models to inspire a more inclusive world for the next generation.”

Here’s all you need to know about the Vera Wang Barbie doll

Celebrating Wang’s legacy

Mattel shared a picture of the doll on the official Instagram handle of Barbie.

The caption reads, “Born to Chinese immigrants, Vera Wang’s talent and work ethic quickly saw her gain experience alongside the biggest names in fashion, before establishing her own bridal wear boutique.”

“Now at the head of a fashion and lifestyle empire, Wang has cemented her place as a beacon of creativity, with a lasting impact on fashion for generations to come,” the post continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang)

The post was also featured on Wang’s own Instagram account.

Created to look exactly like her, the doll showcases many of Wang’s key features, including her straight and long black hair. Donning a black romper under a chiffon dress with puff sleeves, the Vera Wang Barbie doll completes the ensemble with a pair of platform heels. The word “LOVE” in white appears near the hem of the dress.

Wang’s reaction

In a separate post, Wang thanked Mattel for the “insane honor”.

“THANK YOU MATTEL. This is such an insane honor, and I am so proud to be a part of this TRIBUTE series of women I so admire!” she wrote in a caption while sharing the pictures of her doll avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

According to ABC News, Wang issued a statement, saying she could not have imagined having her own Barbie likeness.

“Barbie is the ultimate icon, and she represents all of us, and through the decades, she has continued to evolve, to every changing standard of women while reflecting huge shifts in our society, if not the world. To this day, she remains both relevant and an integral part of our culture, dreams and lives,” she said in the statement.

The Vera Wang Barbie doll is available for sale on Mattel’s official website for USD 40. Barbie’s Tribute collection has previously featured figures of Queen Elizabeth II and Lucille Ball.

(Main image: Vera Wang/@verawang/Instagram; Mattel Creations; Featured image: Mattle Creations)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online – Singapore.