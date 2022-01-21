Victor Sanz on TUMI’s Spring 22 collection featuring Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris

TUMI’s Alpha Bravo Spring 22 collection features Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris. We talk to TUMI’s creative director Victor Sanz on catering to a luxe utilitarian lifestyle, Formula 1 racing and the idea of travel in 2022.

At 22, Lando Norris is already in the top league of emerging Formula 1 superstars while being characteristically cool and unaffected. From being the youngest British Formula 1 driver (at 19) to his love for gaming, he’s already in the limelight for his adrenaline packed feats. It’s his infectious energy that corresponds with TUMI’s Alpha Bravo collection that has a “go-anywhere, do-anything” philosophy. Making him the ideal candidate to star in the campaign for the Alpha Bravo Spring 22 collection. The spring campaign has been filmed in a series of four short films starring an international cast known as the ‘TUMI Crew’ with the first chapter starring Lando Norris. The collection is an amalgamation of TUMI’s innovative and utilitarian aesthetic with a dash of military inspiration. We catch up with TUMI’s creative director, Victor Sanz about the one of a kind items that are a part of the Alpha Bravo Collection, working with Lando Norris and the future of travel.

Tell us about the Alpha Bravo Spring 22 collection and the inspiration behind it?

The inspiration behind the latest generation of Alpha Bravo was to create the next revolutionary chapter of this collection. We took our inspiration from the utilitarian lifestyle of our customers, their “go anywhere or do anything” mentality and the pursuit of their passions. We not only looked to automotive, military and aerospace for inspiration but beyond. We looked to all the aspects of interest in our customers’ lives such as the outdoors, fashion, music, and sports. We combined these elements and techniques to bring something new and innovative to life. As you look across the collection, the inspiration is seen through the welding techniques that can be found on high-performance attire or the materials that are inspired by parachutes designed to protect life.

How does Formula 1 driver – Lando Norris fit into the collection?

We wanted to bring the collection to life with individuals that were pursuing their passions. We chose talent that was striving for greatness and never settling. One such individual was F1 driver and gamer Lando Norris F1. The type of passion and drive that he demonstrates is something TUMI and our customers could relate to. His pairing with the Alpha Bravo collection was seamless. His life is multifaceted, and his passions go beyond F1. Bravo was created to help facilitate these passions, whether it’s gaming, training, or racing on the track. Lando embodies the “go anywhere, do anything” persona.

How was your experience working with Lando Norris, any highlights or anecdotes from the campaign shoot?

Lando is charismatic, charming, and extremely talented. While working with him prior to the campaign, it was evident he is enjoying his moment and all the aspects of his life. His passion was infectious. Working with him on the campaign allowed us to get to know Lando on a more personal level and to see just how charismatic and fun he can be.

What are the key pieces from the collection?

Some of the collection’s cornerstone pieces are the Navigation Backpack, Platoon Sling, Logistics Flap Lid Backpack, Recruit 3-in-1 Chest Pack, and the Liaison tote—all of which I have personally carried and can say are amazing pieces. They intersect at the crossroads of fashion function as well as engineering and sustainability. Currently, the Navigation Backpack is what I use daily and have to say I’m truly loving it. It continues to surpass my expectations.

In 2019, TUMI announced its collaboration with McLaren. Is Formula 1, a natural collaboration for the brand? And how does it fit into TUMI’s idea of travel?

Formula One has always been an inspirational point for what we do here at TUMI. This is true of the technology that is used and material science that is implemented as well as the drive and enthusiasm of all the individuals in the sport. The pinnacle of motorsport and technology mixed with passion is unrivalled. As we spoke with McLaren and began to understand them at a deeper level, we truly could see the parallels between the passion of the individuals that want the best in craftsmanship and in performance. This is something TUMI always strives for. It is inherent to our DNA and how we continue to perfect our journey.

In a world with limited mobility and travel, how does Tumi reinvent itself?

For us, there was no need to reinvent ourselves as we are continually evolving. At its heart, TUMI has always been a brand that pushes all aspects of what it can do and provide. We are focused on our customers and their dynamic lives. As we have seen their lives change and shift, we have shifted along with them by enhancing our offering beyond just travel and bags. We looked into all the spaces in between to fulfil our global citizens’ needs.

What trends in terms of travel-related products do you foresee in light of the new style of travel?

In terms of trends within the travel sector, I definitely see people appreciating travel more. They are incorporating leisure more frequently into the trips they take to ensure they are embracing the cultural moments of the destinations and people they are interacting with. If anything, the pandemic has taught us to appreciate and enjoy the moments we’re living in, especially when we can be present in the physical landscape.

Sustainability has been mentioned very often in the new TUMI collections. What is your approach to it?

Sustainability is not a new term for TUMI. In fact, it is one of our pillars and inherent to our foundation. Sustainability has always been about making products that survive the test of time—both physically and aesthetically. Innovation and evolution have always been part of the dialogue that we speak. This helped push the boundaries of not only the durability of our products but also the materials with which they are constructed. We set out to develop materials that can be made of recycled elements and pass our rigorous testing. This was a challenge we set out to accomplish, and now I am proud to say that we have achieved it. Not only is this new Alpha Bravo collection built to last, but it is also made from sustainable components that are adding to the preservation of the world we live in.

All Images: Courtesy TUMI.