Victoria’s Secret opens it’s first ever store in India and its paradise for the modern women

One of the most celebrated brands in the world, Victoria’s Secret has now made its way to the subcontinent with its first ever grand store in Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The store opens tomorrow for its customers and offers a wide range of their intimates, lounge wear, athleisure and beauty lines.

Victoria’s Secret opens it’s first store in India:

As self-care and self-pampering take the front row for women today, luxury has metamorphized into anything that makes a woman feel good about herself. This has resulted in a boom in the beauty and fashion industry in India in the last few years. We have innumerable skincare brands, beauty products, sustainable fashion labels rising to success every day. While we stock up our shelves and closets with pieces we discover daily, there are some brands that we turn to, to feel both comfortable and sexy. One such brand that has added the oomph to the modern women’s wardrobes for decades has been Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s leading brand for women offering intimates, lounge wear, athleisure and has made a prominent mark on the beauty industry with its award-winning fragrances and body-care products. They cater to every woman. No matter the mood you’re in, Victoria’s Secret has something that fits it perfectly.

After decades of making women sexy from the inside, Victoria’s Secret has finally arrived in India with its first ever grand store in Mumbai. Opening on September 10, 2022 for its customers, VS’ new store stands pretty in pink in Phoenix Palladium. Dedicated to serve women for all their needs, the store is beautifully structured to help you find everything, from your daily requirements to the days you want amp up that sexy quotient. Delicate, delicious, and comfortable, the store will leave you spoilt for choices.

Making your experience more intimate and comfortable, the store offers ‘bra fittings’ that help you find your perfect size and style. With specially trained Bra Fit Experts, your experience is personalized and made hassle-free.

Not just your intimate sartorial needs, Victoria’s Secret store entices you with its heavenly range of fragrances and body care products at ever corner of the store. Right from their bestseller, Bombshell to their new line, Tease and much more, you walk into a safe space that not only is a visual treat, but also tickles your olfactory senses.

With that ladies, pick up your shopping carts and get ready to raid Victoria’s Secret’s first ever story in India, opening tomorrow.