8 iconic sneakers by Virgil Abloh that redefined streetwear, fashion, and art

“My own personal thing is I’m not a sneakerhead,” said Virgil Abloh in a 2017 lecture at Harvard. “I just wear the same shoes for a really long time, and then I just go on to another. But I understand the sort of passion for them.”

It’s not an over-exaggeration to say nobody else has changed the sneaker game quite like Virgil Abloh.

At the helm of Off-White, the creative polymath ignited a frenzy over sneakers that the world hadn’t seen since the days when Michael Jordan was still a basketball player. Just like the superstar athletes of the ’80s and hip-hop stars of the ’90s, Abloh birthed a new generation of sneaker collectors through his collaborations with Nike, taking names like “Air Force 1” and “Air Jordans” into the mainstream vernacular.

There wasn’t a single sneaker design by Abloh that didn’t get everyone talking, regardless of whether it was a hit or a miss — and they were mostly hits, as evidenced by the rising demand for his limited-edition shoes in the days since his passing. Below, we look back on some memorable moments from the Louis Vuitton designer’s vast legacy of footwear releases.

Virgil Abloh’s 8 most iconic sneaker designs