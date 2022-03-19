Visionary fashion illustrator, Antonio Lopez inspires Fendi icons: Peekaboo and Baguette

Fendi takes on the works of Puerto Rican-American fashion illustrator and artist, Antonio Lopez via their two icons – the Peekaboo and Baguette. We look back at the illustrators’ association with Karl Lagerfeld, how it shaped fashion and is now the muse for these collector-worthy pieces.

Designers ranging from Marc Jacobs, Hannah MacGibbon for Chloé, Anna Sui to Indian design maestro Suneet Varma have all cited Antonio Lopez’s work as inspiration. The most important of these design associations is the one Antonio Lopez held with Karl Lagerfeld, creative director at both Fendi and Chanel. Lagerfeld’s tryst with Lopez dates back to the 1970s during his time at Chloé and was a creative exchange that greatly influenced his work and social circles through the years.

So when Kim Jones debuted Lopez’s illustrations for the Fendi women’s spring/summer 2022 in September, it honoured his forward-thinking spirit and also, his past associations. Taking the vision forward, the illustrations take the form of two of the maison’s icons – Peekaboo and Baguette. The bags capture maison’s highest savoir-faire and Lopez’s graphic creativity. It’s a heady mix of colours, layers, materials and workmanship captured on leather, metal-leather and suede. The two pieces are transformed with the use of inlays, embroideries, and captivating prints.

The source of these timeless designs is The Estate, the archive of Antonio Lopez, managed by Paul Caranicas and his niece, Devon Caranicas. The iconic ‘Antonio’ signature was a predominant part of the 70s and 80s fashion scene and represented the meeting of art, fashion and queer culture. The Archive is a selection of the artists’ legendary drawings and is a reflection of ideas of femininity, diversity, inclusivity, and unconventional beauty from that era. The bags are an ode to the vibrancy of 70s disco era (a glorious time for Lopez) and the rainbow colours represent the same.

