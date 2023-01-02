Celebrating Vivienne Westwood with 5 revolutionary moments from her career

After a six-decade-long career in fashion, the iconic and legendary designer Vivienne Westwood passed away at the age of 81. Celebrating the life and times of Westwoord, we pluck some of her prominent contributions and relive the designer’s iconic run in the fashion industry and its evolution.

The mention of fashion’s top and the most groundbreaking moments is incomplete without the legend who’s bought style and fashion this far, Vivienne Westwood. Unfortunately, the legendary British designer passed away at the age of 81 leaving behind an iconic timeline of several unconventional moments in the stream of fashion. Vivienne Westwood was no stranger to redefining style in a way one couldn’t have imagined, she quite literally changed the way we dressed. From the iconic wedding gown from Sex and The City, the nine-inch heels to adding corsets to our wardrobes, all of this combined rightly spells out Vivienne Westwood’s rebellious career. In order to celebrate Westwood’s contributions let us take a trip down memory lane and tear a few iconic pages from her fashion bible, and relive some of her best work.

Top 5 iconic moments from Vivienne Westwood’s style files

The Sex and The City gown

Vivienne Westwood’s iconic timeline is incomplete without the mention of her ‘Sex and The City’ moment. Sarah Jessica Parker looked ravishing in the famous Vivienne Westwood wedding gown for Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding in the movie. This sure was one of the many highlights of her career.

The famous Gillies heels

How can one miss out on the legendary nine-inch Gillies heels? Modeled by Naomi Campbell at the Paris Fashion Week 1993, and these heels are quite literally one of the moments that took Vivienne’s career to new heights.

Giving the corsets a nod

The millennials and Gen Z might be doing a great job in donning corsets like divas, but this punk icon is the one to be credited to mark the advent of some of the most unconventional corset designs. From taking inspiration from 18th-century French paintings to playing with necklines, Vivienne Westwood is one of the reasons that corsets became a signature silhouette and continue to dominate our wardrobes.

Vivienne Westwood x Burberry

Well, this amalgamation of punk and heritage deserves a spot in some of Vivienne’s iconic moments. Vivienne Westwood’s collaboration with the legendary British label, Burberry witnessed the designer looking all dolled up in Burberry’s reimagined vintage check alongside Kate Moss.

The ‘no-knicker’ look

Vivienne Westwood’s visit to Buckingham Palace in 1992 was one of the most memorable and rebellious moments of her career, courtesy of her ‘no-knickers’ look. She received an OBE from the queen, and looked absolutely stunning in what looked like a perfectly tailored suit, but only until she turned and stunned the paparazzi with a valiant twist.

Hero Image: Courtesy Thewestwoodarchives/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Viviennewestwood/IG