11 looks of Alia Bhatt that prove she is the best-dressed wedding attendee

Alia Bhatt is easily our favourite starlet for wedding ensemble inspiration. The soon-to-be Mrs Ranbir Kapoor has inspired us over the years with her pitch-perfect picks as a bridesmaid or a wedding guest.

Alia Bhatt’s quintessential traditional looks for wedding festivities

Bhatt’s Insta handle is brimming with crazy ethnic numbers as she slipped into gorgeous salwar kameez sets, exquisite saris and vibrant lehengas. The actress’ throwback pictures on her social media showcase her love for her favourite designers like Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, who will also design her wedding outfits.

All thanks to her movie promotions, for Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, we got to see Alia Bhatt clad in a lot of Indian avatars. Her easy-breezy vintage white sari and anarkali looks are enough to tease fans who’re waiting to catch a glimpse of her as a bride.

From Kalank to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, we now know that nothing can beat her love for neons. Cue the diva’s lime green lehenga, another Sabyasachi creation, which she adorned at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Embellished with shimmery embroidery and golden borders, the pop coloured lehenga was styled with a beautiful heavy choker neckpiece, maang tika, and a tiny bindi.

That was also the first time Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official by posing together.

So, if you are looking for some serious wedding outfit goals, then the actress’ Instagram links are worth bookmarking. We’ve enlisted some of the best traditional looks of Alia Bhatt here!

