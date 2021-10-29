What are croissant bags? Plus, 5 French Pâtisseries in Delhi that we’re flaunting ours at

You might be familiar with a croissant – a buttery, flaky and crispy yeast-leavened bakery product. But what are the croissant bags and are they as delicious as their namesake French pastry.
The genesis of the croissant bag can be traced back to the Bottega Veneta (or the New Bottega) Pouch Clutch. One of the most popular luxury bag buys of 2020 with it’s cloud-like shape and soft, pillow-like structure. The upgraded versions of this bag featured everything from python leather to metallic chains, and was the ultimate it bag for parties.
Fast forwatd to 2021, fashion scene is now embracing the croissant bag – an updated version of this pouch bag with the addition of layers and folds intrinsic to a croissant. Adding to the ruched details is a curved shoulder handle and has earned the moniker of the Shoulder Pouch by Bottega Veneta. Spotted on A-list celebrities and influencers (including Sonam Babani or the Fashioneiress), this unique and rather huggable shape is now being embraced by various brands. From Staud’s Moon Bag, Nanushka Anja bag to even a crystal bedecked style by Judith Leiber. Here are all the iterations of the croissant bags we are loving right now, plus some new and exciting French pâtisseries in Delhi that we are wearing our to.
The best croissant bags and the French pâtisseries in Delhi to wear them at
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy New Bottega Instagram.
Looking to hop onto the miniature bag trend without being stuck with one that is too small to hold anything. The Mansur Gavriel Mini Scrunchie Bag (Rs 55,200) is here to solve the conundrum. Made from buttery soft lambskin leather, the circular croissant bag is a great choice to get a taste of a braided brioche and the French life at Monique Pâtisserie in Chhatarpur.
The velvet texture and rosy hue of this croissant bag has us sold. The Nanushka Anja Baguette Bag (Rs 41,000) is made from tactile velvet in a bold peony hue. The crooked handle, smooth texture and invisible zip add to the functionality of the bag. Wear to test out the macaroons at iconic French pâtisserie, Ladurée‘s first outpost in Khan Market, Delhi.
While the Staud Moon Bag (Rs 9,200) comes in stiff, semi-curcular versions, it’s the soft, pleated silhouette that has us hooked. The autumnal tone and adjustable shoulder strap makes it a great choice while picking up a baguette at La Opera.
Yes, the associations of a croissant bag are with buttery browns but it’s good to switch things up when it comes to trendy bags. The JW Pei Gabbi bag in classic blue (Rs 7,500) is helping us two major trends – croissant bags and sky blue hues. Perfect choice for a quick pick up of coffee at Delifrance at DLF Cybercity, Gurgaon.
The Gia Studios Croissant (Rs 20,600) ruched mini bag looks almost like a scrunchie. If you’re craving a little piece of style then this bag with a ruched, open-top design is sure to come in handy. Picking up a mini bag and mini tarts from Miam Patisserie go hand in hand.