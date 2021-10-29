What are croissant bags? Plus, 5 French Pâtisseries in Delhi that we’re flaunting ours at

You might be familiar with a croissant – a buttery, flaky and crispy yeast-leavened bakery product. But what are the croissant bags and are they as delicious as their namesake French pastry.

The genesis of the croissant bag can be traced back to the Bottega Veneta (or the New Bottega) Pouch Clutch. One of the most popular luxury bag buys of 2020 with it’s cloud-like shape and soft, pillow-like structure. The upgraded versions of this bag featured everything from python leather to metallic chains, and was the ultimate it bag for parties.

Fast forwatd to 2021, fashion scene is now embracing the croissant bag – an updated version of this pouch bag with the addition of layers and folds intrinsic to a croissant. Adding to the ruched details is a curved shoulder handle and has earned the moniker of the Shoulder Pouch by Bottega Veneta. Spotted on A-list celebrities and influencers (including Sonam Babani or the Fashioneiress), this unique and rather huggable shape is now being embraced by various brands. From Staud’s Moon Bag, Nanushka Anja bag to even a crystal bedecked style by Judith Leiber. Here are all the iterations of the croissant bags we are loving right now, plus some new and exciting French pâtisseries in Delhi that we are wearing our to.

The best croissant bags and the French pâtisseries in Delhi to wear them at

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy New Bottega Instagram.