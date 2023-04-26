Cargo skirts are making a comeback and this is where you can buy them online

As much as the ever-changing fashion landscape is emerging with avant-garde styles and eclectic concepts, it is also harnessing the vogue of a bygone era. We’re referring to the resurgence of the 90s style, the Y2K trend, over the last few years — flared baggy pants, tiny tees, low-rise denim, baguette bags and the latest hype, cargo skirts.

A rather chic iteration of cargo pants, cargo skirts were a hit back in the days, making for a major 90s staple, and it wasn’t until 2022 that they resurfaced as a statement wardrobe piece. It was when A-listers like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted slaying these skirts, there was an addition to recent fashion trends.

In 2023, cargo skirts are having a moment and justly so. Made in varying lengths from minis to maxis, they are popular for their casual-chic appeal. Featuring big pockets and other details such as slits, side stripes, loops and buckles, a cargo skirt offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. Additionally, the versatile styling this piece of clothing offers lends uniqueness to the look. While it can be paired with crop tops and sliders for a casual summer day out, this skirt can also be styled with boots and jackets (or coats) equally fashionably for cooler seasons.

If you’re someone who likes keeping up with the trends and refreshing their wardrobe with the same, it’s time to bag this 90s signature piece right away.

Check out some of the trendiest cargo skirt designs for your closet