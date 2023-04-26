facebook
Cargo skirts are making a comeback and this is where you can buy them online
Style
26 Apr 2023 03:28 PM

Divya Arora
As much as the ever-changing fashion landscape is emerging with avant-garde styles and eclectic concepts, it is also harnessing the vogue of a bygone era. We’re referring to the resurgence of the 90s style, the Y2K trend, over the last few years — flared baggy pants, tiny tees, low-rise denim, baguette bags and the latest hype, cargo skirts.

A rather chic iteration of cargo pants, cargo skirts were a hit back in the days, making for a major 90s staple, and it wasn’t until 2022 that they resurfaced as a statement wardrobe piece. It was when A-listers like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted slaying these skirts, there was an addition to recent fashion trends.

In 2023, cargo skirts are having a moment and justly so. Made in varying lengths from minis to maxis, they are popular for their casual-chic appeal. Featuring big pockets and other details such as slits, side stripes, loops and buckles, a cargo skirt offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. Additionally, the versatile styling this piece of clothing offers lends uniqueness to the look. While it can be paired with crop tops and sliders for a casual summer day out, this skirt can also be styled with boots and jackets (or coats) equally fashionably for cooler seasons.

If you’re someone who likes keeping up with the trends and refreshing their wardrobe with the same, it’s time to bag this 90s signature piece right away.

Check out some of the trendiest cargo skirt designs for your closet

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Mango Cargo Maxi Skirt
Mango Cargo Maxi Skirt

INR 3591

If you love pretty pastels, then you’re surely going to love this chic yet casual cargo skirt fashioned in a sage green hue. With a drawstring closure at the waist and a back slit elevating its look, this straight maxi skirt is perfect for a day outing. With big pockets on each side, this piece will have you acing that street-style game for sure.

2 /10

Jaded London Cargo High-Rise Maxi Skirt
Jaded London Cargo High-Rise Maxi Skirt

INR 6622

A classy clay-hued high-waisted cargo maxi skirt, this piece by Jaded London is that perfect neutral-toned skirt that can be paired with everything. Providing a regular and comfortable fit and made of 100 per cent cotton, it has an elasticated drawstring waistband, ensuring a snug silhouette at the waist. It features multiple pockets both at the sides and the back, which makes the design stay true to the cargo style.

3 /10

Asos Daisy Street Cargo Skirt
Asos Daisy Street Cargo Skirt

INR 3522

Designed in an offbeat ice blue colour, this pastel cargo skirt would be the perfect pick for your daytime streetwear look. It is curated in a regular, straight fit with flap pockets on either side to enhance its functionality. Its mid-calf length allows it to be styled with all kinds of footwear, including sneakers, flats and ankle boots.

4 /10

Puma Classics Women's Cargo Skirt
Puma Classics Women's Cargo Skirt

INR 2449

Reimagining the aesthetics of cargo pants in a rather sporty silhouette is Puma’s Classics Cargo Skirt, which can be styled for both activewear and casual looks. An elasticated high-waisted skirt fashioned in a classic black colour, it features side pockets with brand logo detailing. Additionally, it is made with recycled materials, which makes it a perfect piece for people who champion sustainability.

5 /10

Urbanic Pocket Straight Skirt
Urbanic Pocket Straight Skirt

INR 2690

Step out in style in this cool grey cargo skirt that features not just pockets but also ruched detailing on the sides. This polyester high-waisted midi skirt has a drawstring closure to ensure a snug fit and can be styled with crop tops or crop t-shirts. Since it falls above the ankles, it can also be paired with boots perfectly.

6 /10

Asos Design Ruched Waist Midi Cargo Skirt
Asos Design Ruched Waist Midi Cargo Skirt

INR 4178

If chic streetwear defines your everyday style, then this ruched high-waisted cargo skirt with toggle closure is surely meant for your wardrobe. Offering a regular and comfortable fit, this skirt features functional pockets to lend that authentic cargo style. Furthermore, the knee-high slits on both sides of the skirt are quite flattering.

7 /10

Reformation Maggi Cargo Organic-Cotton Midi Skirt
Reformation Maggi Cargo Organic-Cotton Midi Skirt

INR 11870

Crafted in 100 per cent organic cotton is this cargo midi skirt in an understated army shade that offers a comfy fit with an equally flattering style. Accentuated with two slip pockets and two big flap pockets, this skirt combines style and function perfectly. It lends a highly structured fit that falls straight and lean.

8 /10

Asos Missyempire Cargo Mini Skirt
Asos Missyempire Cargo Mini Skirt

INR 3440

Your search for that perfect cargo mini skirt ends here with this pretty beige stunner by Missyempire. With an elasticated toggle waist and big flap pockets on each side, this piece toes the line between dressy and cool amazingly. It has a straight fit and can be teamed up with different types of uppers and accessories for a distinctive look each time.

9 /10

Asos New Look Cargo Midi Skirt
Asos New Look Cargo Midi Skirt

INR 4179

Looking for a cargo skirt in a classic yet statement colour? If yes, then this olive green stunner should be on your wishlist. With two huge side pockets, a back slit and a toggle waist, this regular-fit skirt makes for a highly versatile piece that can be styled with crop tops, shirts, jackets and overcoats equally fashionably.

10 /10

Urbanic Pocket Pencil Skirt
Urbanic Pocket Pencil Skirt

INR 2190

If you’re looking for a rather elegant and dressy piece that also channels the cargo pants style, this pencil skirt should be your go-to. Featuring a buckle accent on the waist, pockets on the front and a thigh-high slit, this muted green piece tones down the ruggedness of the cargo aesthetic. It makes this skirt the perfect pick for rather formal or less casual social events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to style cargo skirts?

Answer: Cargo skirts are highly versatile when it comes to styling. You can pair them with body-hugging or loose t-shirts, crop tops, blouses and bralettes, shirts, cardigans, jackets and even trench coats.

Question: Are cargo skirts still in trend?

Answer: Yes, cargo skirts are a major trend right now. They started emerging in 2022 after a few celebrities were spotted wearing them and have only been gaining popularity ever since.

Question: Do cargo skirts look good on short people?

Answer: Yes, you can wear a cargo skirt if you aren't too tall. While mini cargo skirts would look most flattering as it makes your legs appear longer, you can also wear midi and maxi-length ones. Pair them up with heeled footwear to add some extra inches to your height.

Question: What footwear should I wear with a cargo skirt?

Answer: From flats and sandals to heels, sneakers, sports shoes and even boots, you can style any type of footwear with a cargo skirt.

With an academic background in Public Relations, Divya has a flair for writing about topics spanning genres like lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, FnB, tech and entertainment. She fancies everything that's a wholesome blend of contemporary finery and timelessness. Quirky earrings and tees are her weakness. When not creating content, you will find her devouring food, snuggling in with a book and a cup-a-chai, admiring skies or revisiting Hogwarts.

   

