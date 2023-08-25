Royal and Classic: Everything you need to know about the Banarasi saree

Varanasi, the City of Light, is home to the famous Banarasi saree. Rich and opulent motifs, intricately woven heavy brocade borders and vivid colours make them distinct. The most sought-after silk saree for a grand occasion or a royal wedding, the purest ones can exude unbeatable charm.

These sarees have carved a unique niche for themselves. From Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma going traditional in a red and gold Sabyasachi Banarasi silk saree for her 2019 Delhi reception to Nita Ambani draping herself in an exquisite blue Banarsi silk saree for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, this traditional trend is here to stay.

Why are Banarasi sarees special?

A Banarasi saree is special for many reasons:

Weaving: The unique weaving techniques used by the weavers are unparalleled. Prominent ones include ektara, kadhiyal, kadwa, tanchoi and meenakari. These unique weaving techniques add texture and charm to these sarees.

Zari: The zari, traditionally woven using gold and silver threads, adds to the richness of the saree.

Motifs: Intricate motifs are created using various labour-intensive weaving techniques. For example, in the popular kadwa style of weaving, each motif is woven separately. In this style, you won’t find loose threads at the back of the fabric. In the kadiyal style of weaving, a border in a contrasting colour as opposed to the saree’s body is achieved using dyeing and setting the warp in different colours and special weaving techniques.

Design: Designs with cultural and historical relevance find a unique place in the motifs. They include Mughal-inspired designs like Amru, Ambi and Domak. The sarees can also feature intricate geometrical shapes and floral patterns.

What are the types of Banarasi sarees

According to the fabric used, traditionally, they are classified into shattar, katan silk, organza silk (kora) and georgette silk. However, a Banarasi saree in pure silk is the most sought-after choice. You can also find them in materials like cotton, tussar and linen. Today, modern variations in embellishments and experimentation using weaving in various fabrics have made the world of these sarees diverse.

How to choose the right saree

When choosing one, first make sure of its authenticity. You can check for the Geographical Index (GI) tag that shows that the saree is from Varanasi. The GI tag is an intellectual property right granted by the Government of India to authentic weavers and helps identify superior products. While choosing a Banarasi saree in silk, you should also ask for a certificate from the Silk Mark Organisation of India.

Check the reverse side of the motifs to see if there are floats, which will be present only in hand-woven sarees.

You should also look for six to eight inches of plain silk on the pallu area, that passes over the shoulder when you wear the saree.

Take care to buy products online only from authentic sellers and read the product descriptions clearly.

How to styl e the saree

From a conventional-sleeved blouse or a tight-fitting T-shirt with long sleeves, a Banarasi saree can be styled in many ways. You can even pair a well-pleated Banarasi saree with a stylish belt that cinches your waist for a unique combination. Off-shoulder or sleeveless blouses worn with unique chokers are also a stylish option.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Atul Choudhary/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How do I identify an authentic Banarasi saree?

An authentic Banarasi saree will have the GI tag of Varanasi. You can also check the Silk Mark Organisation of India’s certificate to confirm the authenticity of the saree.

– What are the distinguishing features?

Intricately woven motifs are the most distinguishing feature of a Banarasi saree. The reverse side of the motifs can help you find floats that will be present only in hand-woven sarees.

– What is the significance of a Banarasi saree?

Banarasi sarees are part of India’s rich textile tradition. They were traditionally weaved for royalty and represent the best of the country’s legacy of fine craftsmanship.

– Does a Banarasi saree look good on all body types?

Yes, it will look good on people with any body type.

– Are they in trend?

Banarasi sarees never go out of trend. You can wear a Banarasi saree for a traditional touch at any event.

– Is the Banarasi silk saree soft or hard?

Banarsi sarees in pure silk are soft. The texture of the saree depends on the fabric and the weaving technique used.

– Is a Banarasi saree made of pure silk?

Yes, traditional Banarasi sarees are made of pure silk.

– Which is better Kanchipuram or Banarasi saree?

Both Kanchipuram and Banarasi sarees are meticulously crafted silk sarees, with a major difference in detailing. While a Banarasi saree is renowned for its heavy zari border and embellishments, in a pure silk Kanchipuram saree, gold threads are used to create the designs and patterns. Kanchipuram sarees are made from the purest mulberry silk threads, which make the saree extremely light.