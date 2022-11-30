What’s keeping our favourite Indian designers busy this fortnight?

Apart from churning out fabulous collections, there’s plenty our favourite Indian designers and labels do to keep their creative juices flowing. Wondering what’s brewing this season and how to get in, read our favourite fashion news from the fortnight and how you can get in.

Raw Mango x Good Earth

Flowers are a recurring motif when it comes to Good Earth. The home and lifestyle label has always drawn from the varied flowers of India for its beautiful prints. Taking a cue from this love of blooms, Indian designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango has curated a collection for the brand titled, ‘A Thousand Flowers’. The focus is the Hazara flower (from the marigold family) that is used as surface ornamentation in paper-mâché. The indigenous craft technique from Kashmir is further highlighted with the use of chintz florals of apple and cherry blossoms, roses and peonies. Translated via weaves, prints and hand-embroidery, the Raw Mango x Good Earth collection boast jackets, saris, kurtas, blouson tops, tunics, waistcoats and pants in Varanasi silk brocade, silk and Mashru.

Tarun Tahiliani x Ensemble

As a pioneering destination for Indian designer and bridal wear, Ensemble has been instrumental in highlighting and launching many big names. With 35 years under its belt, the multi-designer store has come together with veteran Indian designer, Tarun Tahiliani to launch an exclusive collection. A tribute to the retailer, run by his sister Tina Tahiliani, the collection highlights the finesse of the Aari stitch in Kasab. A wide range of gilets, jumpsuits, draped dresses, coats and other contemporary silhouettes form the collection. There’s a new motif, a shaded point stitch chrysanthemum that creates blooms here.

Relove x Saundh

Sustainability is a big conversation in the world of fashion, and we love it when brands put their words into action. Take the case of homegrown fashion label, Saundh and its recent tie-up with Relove, a technology backend system that enables brands to run their own online thrift shops and promote buying and selling of preloved garments. The brand apart from selling responsibly sourced fabrics is now looking to become a part of the circular fashion economy where one can buy/sell preloved garments directly via their website. A move we hope that more Indian designers will eventually take.

JJ Valaya x ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re bound to encounter the fabulousness of the recent Marvel film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. The most exciting part, for us, fashion-obsessed cinephiles, is the collaboration between Oscar-winning costume designer, Ruth Carter and JJ Valaya for the film’s costumes. Creating some extraordinary looks for actress Angela Bassett’s character – Queen Ramonda using luxurious fabrics, elegant details, inspired prints and unique embroideries. In line with the Indian designers’ signature style, looks featured some antique touches to create museum-worthy garments.

Hero Image: Courtesy JJ Valaya. Featured Image: Courtesy Good Earth.