Why is it expensive: Miss Dior transformed into a unique 2kg gold coin

Miss Dior, Christian Dior’s first perfume, is being morphed for the first time into a unique two-kilogram gold coin. Struck in a single copy, this lot will be offered at auction on March 2, 2022, by Sotheby’s in Paris. Mark your calendar!

French savoir-faire will be in the spotlight in March, through a unique partnership between La Monnaie de Paris, Dior, and Sotheby’s. This rare collaboration takes the form of a two-kilo gold coin minted in a single piece and bearing the effigy of one of the world’s most coveted fragrances, Miss Dior, the very first created by Christian Dior.

Presented in a showcase shaped like a sewing box, this is the first-ever two-kilo gold single-issue coin that is being offered at auction. This exceptional coin, designed by Joaquin Jimenez, general engraver of the Monnaie de Paris, features the Miss Dior fragrance, adorned with a slew of elements, starting with the iconic houndstooth pattern, one of the luxury house’s symbols, the dagger knot, and roses. In a joint statement from the three houses, this is the first-ever two-kilo gold single-issue coin, and it is being auctioned off.

The auction will benefit the association Fleurs d’Exception du Pays de Grasse, whose mission is to preserve, enhance, and promote the floral productions of the world capital of perfume, as well as to support young farmers and knowledge transmission.

The coin will be on exhibit to the public from February 21 to February 28, 2022, before being auctioned off on March 2. Collectors take note, it is estimated to be valued between Rs 1,70,46,482 (approx.) and Rs 2,55,69,722 (approx.).

All Images: Courtesy La Monnaie de Paris/ Dior/ Sotheby’s