Why is it expensive: Thierry Mugler’s most iconic ‘Chimère’ dress

Manfred Thierry Mugler was a fashion designer best known for his spectacular runway shows and fetishistic fashions. His career in fashion design manifested via dance and photography. When assessing the designer’s legacy, it’s challenging to know where to begin since there’s so much to cover.

Manfred Thierry Mugler’s most expensive dress in the fashion history

Mugler will most likely be remembered by younger generations for his tremendously popular perfumes Angel and Alien, his collaboration with Beyonce during her Sasha Fierce period, and his well-cultivated “muscle man” physique. He most recently dressed Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala. Those who saw his runway presentations will remember him as a real fashion game changer—a talented couturier with a flair for creating glamour and keen knowledge of how to best accentuate the feminine figure.

Mugler’s most iconic creations of the collection”La Chimère”, one of the most expensive haute couture dresses in fashion history, dazzles in all colours of the rainbow, with innumerable colourful pearls, feathers, scales, real hair, and a golden corset. It seems like a winged mermaid’s ensemble.

At the haute couture AW 1997-1998, Les Chimères continued from the previous collection (Les Insectes) by transforming insect-women into fantastic creatures that inhabit the designer’s dreams. The legendary designer has translated this fictitious distant land, with an emphasis on the East and its aesthetics. As a result, we see pieces influenced by Russia and East Asia. The Chimera dress, in which model Adriana Karembeu turned into a hybrid creature, a winged mermaid in every hue of the rainbow, was the show’s absolute highlight.

The elaborately designed masterpiece by Thierry Mugler is part of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissme” exhibition, which was on display at the Rotterdam Kunsthal. The exhibition, created as a six-act opera, looks at the French designer’s vision and imagination, with whom he has revolutionised the fashion industry since the 1980s. His work inspires me to reflect on the relationship between fashion, people and nature.

One might wonder, what makes the Chimera dress the most expensive dress in fashion history? This masterpiece, a long sheath with a gold articulated corset adorned with “scales” and embellished with feathers, crystals, and horsehair at the end of the sleeves and the bottom of the gown was created in collaboration with Jean-Jacques Urcun and Mr Pearl, the renowned South African corset-maker. The dress took two years to make, and each scale of the reptilian armour was individually hand-painted.

Thierry Mugler has long been recognised for his flamboyant metamorphosis of shapes, materials, and role models. He is half-human, half fish, half insect, and half cyborg. The avant-garde couturist make the wearers appear to be mystical hybrid beings. He drew his inspiration from the “most beautiful animal on earth: the human being.” (Manfred Thierry Mugler) Contrary to the usual dichotomous way of thinking, Mugler does not separate between humans and animals: they are one for him. This philosophy may be seen in many of his works. Carriers, clothes, nature, material, and animals — all come together here.

