As the LVMH group agrees to purchase a majority stake of 60 percent in Virgil Abloh’s street wear label, Off-White, we explore the reason behind it.

Earlier today, LVMH announced a definitive agreement whereby they will be purchasing a majority stake aka 60 percent in Off-White. The news broke the internet and confirmed the luxury conglomerates’ faith in fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

As per the news Abloh will retain 40 percent ownership and keep his role as creative director at Off-White. Meanwhile, the New Guards Group that formed the brand will remain as it’s operating partner. If you’re still left wondering on the French luxury house’s decision to takeover, then a brief history (and explanatory) of Virgil Abloh is in order. Both in context to to his uber cool brand, association with LVMH Group and the current chain of events to help you decode the decision.

If you’ve ever spotted industrial tape belts, luxury brand iconography or simply overpriced plain sweatshirts then you’ve had a run-in with Off-White. Abloh with a background in architecture founded his label in 2013 inspired by the rise of hip hop in pop culture and the sense of style it enunciated.

Inspired by ‘knockups’ movement started by Dapper Dan in the 90s whereby he ironically upcycled labels of luxury brands onto streetwear, Abloh’s luxury label screen printed over purchased factory dead-stocks.

Abloh’s meteoric rise to fame can be partly credited to his appeal to America’s most popular rap artists like A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Future. He has also received his share of abetting the hype culture and price points. At the same time he has managed to make street wear a part of the luxury discourse* and hence earning his place in the spotlight. *Luxury leather goods brand, Louis Vuitton’s foray into sneakers is proof of the pudding.

Virgil Abloh’s association with the LVMH Group began in 2018 as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. He will continue to serve that role but will also help the group explore newer opportunities within the group. Perhaps a dive into art and culture sector that he is passionate about.

In a recent interview with WWD, Abloh shared that Bernard Arnault (Chairman) and Michael Burke (CEO) wish to use his talent across spectrums.

Abloh’s ability to engage and entice a younger audience is definitely on agenda with his recent appointment. Collaborations with hip hop musicians, mainstream brands and artists is sure to be on the agenda, even as he dives deeper into the luxury sphere.

The joining of hands will enable Virgil Abloh to take his already popular label to expand it’s portfolio. Think cosmetics, jewellery, fragrances, hospitality etc that are all a part of LVMH’s brimming basket of luxuries.

Off-White has 10.7 M followers and Abloh has 6.1M on Instagram. Keeping in mind the social media clout and positioning the designer has amassed, the association seems even more relevant.

Abloh has also been a strong advocate and voice for the #BlackLivesMatter movement making him a force to reckon with beyond the realms of fashion and luxury.

Header and featured images: Courtesy Shutterstock.