Why limited-edition Diwali capsule collections are a hit with the festive shopper?

The five-day celebrations surrounding Diwali are an important event in India’s retail calendar. It is the time of the year when the spending propensity increases across the country with shopping being associated with celebrations and bringing in good luck. International luxury brands catching a whiff of this retail euphoria has led to the launch of limited-edition festive-themed accessories designed specially for the occasion. Here’s a closer look at the ones worthy of bringing home this festive season.

Ananya Panday has been creating waves as she becomes the face of two big campaigns for international luxury brands. Starting with her debut as Jimmy Choo’s brand ambassador for their Diwali capsule, followed by Swarovski’s stunning Diwali campaign with her as the face. Both of these two campaigns bring to light the power of an Indian celebrity, great styling and some festive-appropriate accessories. The Swarovski Diwali capsule includes collections – Mesmera, Millenia, and Gema, all designed to compliment your traditional attire.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo’s Diwali capsule collection reimagines many of their classic styles in a spectrum of gold and bronze with metallic leather, glitter and dazzling hot-fix Swarovski crystal finishes. Inspired by the rich heritage of Diwali, the hot picks from the collection include iconic silhouettes like Bing, Love, the new Saeda sandal platform and the Romy pump.

Taking the festive celebrations a notch higher is French shoemaker, Christian Louboutin’s ‘The India Wedding Edit’. An amalgamation of the Maison’s iconic shoe styles and handbags in metallic hues. Ten women’s shoe styles, six men’s shoe styles and two handbags are transformed into shades of platinum, gold and bronze. These include the Mariza is Back mule, Miss Sabina and Movida Sabina modified block heel and Pyraclou wedges. Plus, the exquisite Super Jolie Queen platform heels feature the queenie jewels on a 130-platform sole. For the bags, it’s the Paloma clutch that gets a festive makeover, crafted in napa laminata leather in platine and gold. Christian Louboutin’s love affair with India is a well-documented one, and this collection further cements the alliance with the use of local elements like intricate embroidery, paisley patterns and ornamental gold details.

American leather goods label, Coach also follows suit with their new Shine Collection which features metallic, bling, shiny bags perfect for the Diwali season. It’s all glitz and glam with this one as they line up styles like the Penn shoulder bag, Studio 12 sling bag with sequins, Studio Baguette bag and the Coach Tabby amongst others. The combination of sequin with metallic shades has the impact that most Diwali shoppers are looking to add to their festive look.

This season, leather goods brand, Charles & Keith is also all set to celebrate the festival of lights with an India Exclusive Handbag for the first time. Inspired by India’s royal past of Maharajas and Maharanis, and uses the traditional Indian printing technique from a small town in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh called Bagh. The Diwali capsule handbag hits the stores just in time for the festive season and is drenched in the regal hues of burgundy and adorned with exquisite gold embroidery of majestic tigers and intricate floral prints.

Travel luxury brand, TUMI commemorates the festival with a work of art that mirrors Indian culture using Indian art forms like block printing, mandalas, and other traditional motifs like the peacock, lotus, lanterns, fireworks and sun rays, the special holiday design seamlessly weaves together the old and the new. TUMI’s curation of travel accessories and luggage are great for gift-giving and even your year-end travel plans. Moving on, the idea of special edition Diwali pieces also extends to other accessories such as eyewear. For the fourth year in a row, Michael Kors has launched a Festive Eyewear capsule designed especially for the Indian market. The collection includes Crested Butte, a metal model with the iconic repeated MK initials that wrap around the lenses and along the temples making it a stylish pick in rose gold. The second is the Cortez sunglasses with a cat-eye frame that is classic and available in light gold with dark grey solid lenses and silver with silver mirror lenses.

For Emporio Armani’s festive 2023 collection, the brand captures the joyous and vivid Indian festivities with the launch of four styles, including two sunglasses and two opticals for men and women. On the temples of each piece are the words “Celebrating India” printed on their insides. The men’s eyewear pieces are made with a new bio-acetate material keeping in mind the brand’s commitment to sustainability and is a plus for the conscious Diwali shopper. From the beautiful scenery, and local crafts to simply the colours of the country, these Diwali capsule collections bring in the right dose of shine.

All Images: Courtesy Brands.