Why Payal Singhal found the Dhan Mill to be the perfect location for her Delhi store

The queen of playful prints, Payal Singhal makes her mark on the capital with a stand-alone store at Ogaan’s gallery space in Dhan Mill Compound.

When the Dhan Mill Compound opened in Chattarpur in 2018 it was a place for artists, designers and niche brands to open studio spaces alongside hipster coffee shops and coworking offices. Fast forward, today it’s the playground for the biggest names in luxury and fashion in India. Almost every fortnight we hear of a new designer boutique finding a home in this trendy neighbourhood and the latest addition is Payal Singhal.

The Mumbai-based designer known for her eclectic prints is often the go-to designer for small festivities. Last year, we rejoiced at the section dedicated to Payal Singhal at Aza in Mehrauli and now the decision to open a stand-alone store is sure to sit well with many wedding shoppers. After all, the designer’s playful prints are a popular choice for many brides. “Stand-alone stores and presence in multi-brand outlets (MBO) are both important parts of a brand’s retail strategy world over. At Payal Singhal, we have always recognised the importance of both. A stand-alone store is an ideal opportunity to not just present all your collections, even past bestsellers, but immerse patrons in your brand’s universe with a well-rounded, 360-degree experience,” shares the designer about her move to the capital.

The standalone outpost at Ogaan’s gallery space at Dhan Mill is an 800’sq ft space that is dressed in a signature touch that is true to the world of Payal Singhal with blush pink and rose gold accents, a Payal Singhal x Marshall’s PS print wallpaper, and soft vintage décor that ties this store to the brand’s three stores in Mumbai as well. “Dhan Mill is fast becoming Delhi’s coolest design hub — housing everything from streetwear and athleisure brands to contemporary wear and occasion wear. Our store is in Ogaan’s gallery space, which has been very thoughtfully curated so we thought it was the perfect fit for us.”

With the brand completing 25 years next year, the Delhi store isn’t simply a big step for the brand but also a space where one can celebrate the brand’s unique design ethos. Inside the store, you can find the brand’s latest occasion wear collections, alongside other bestsellers ranging from pret, menswear and kidswear to accessories and some of their recent collaborations as well. Currently on display is the SS ’23 ‘Modern Mughals’ collection that is inspired by the wardrobe of India’s erstwhile royalty yet reimagined with a playful, present-day twist.

While expanding to other cities is on hold, Payal Singhal sees their trunk shows as the solution to catering to a larger demographic. “Our PS Travelling Trunk Shows ensure all our favourite cities have access to the brand. We just finished a world tour of the trunk shows with pit stops in London and across the US. We are popping up in Kolkata later this month too”.

All Images: Courtesy Payal Singhal.