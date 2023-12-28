Winter fashion trends: Styles you must add to your cold season wardrobe

This year, comfort has taken centre stage when it comes to fashion. While pastel colours and quiet luxury are some of the trends that have stolen the spotlight among fashion enthusiasts, there’s more to the new season’s styles. The colder months might be a time to cosy up, but the current trends are a step closer to blending function and style. From striking red to shimmery metallics, build your winter fashion wardrobe based on these popular pieces to stand out in the crowd.

Style guide for winter

For celebratory events, vacations and casual, breezy winter days, there’s something for all occasions that fashion trends address. Bold red sweaters, sequined dresses, sophisticated blazers, plush longline coats, dark floral prints and relaxed clothing are some of the sought-after styles you must think of when looking to ace winter fashion for women.

In line with the trends, we’ve picked winter outfits from well-known brands that promise high-quality craftsmanship and timeless designs.

8 of the best winter fashion trends and styles

Statement outerwear

Neutral shades like black and beige are not taking a backseat when it comes to winter coats and jackets. But bright colours like red and pink, dramatic details like fur necklines, and superior-quality fabrics like premium polyester and PU have been popping up on runways and in the celebrity street-style lookbook. Be inspired by Hailey Bieber in a Bordeaux-red tailored coat during a recent day out in New York, which perfectly encapsulates this trend. So, experiment with luxurious fabrics, offbeat colours and warmth because, at the end of the day, comfort is an unwavering priority.

Plain pleats

From Dua Lipa to Deepika Padukone, pleated skirts have been gracefully worn by celebrities for casual to formal events. They are a winter staple and versatile to style. Get simple pleated skirts in solid hues and match them with sweaters, shirts, blazers and even a basic T-shirt, depending on the look you’re going for. Be it the the office or a brunch party, your winter ensembles will look subtly chic in this classic style.

Dark florals

Winter is a sombre season and with grungy looks getting popular, even flowery designs have a slightly Gothic twist this season. Dresses, tops and bottoms with floral prints in dark hues and the obvious absence of colourful flowers are in fashion. We’ve seen this trend flourish all over the luxury collections of Burberry, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Metallic shades

Not just for winter, this flashy finish has taken over the fashion industry. Wherever the spotlight goes, whether it is Kylie Jenner at an Oscars party or Shakira at the Video Music Awards, metallic fabrics and shades are a red-carpet favourite. Pick flattering dresses in knitted fabrics with shimmer or sequin detailing to attend festive events while seamlessly acing this winter fashion trend.

Bold red

This season’s biggest colour trend is red, so don’t shy away from dressing up in this fiery hue. Pick blazers, pants, bags, boots and sweaters for women in red and effortlessly take your winter outfits up a notch. Natalie Portman in a red mini dress and blazer on the Cannes red carpet, Gigi Hadid in a red gown at an Oscars party, and Canadian actor Nina Dobrev in a red blazer and pants set are all the reasons why shades and tints of red should dominate your winter wardrobe.

Power dressing

Whether you’re heading to the office or a workation in a distant city, power dressing is a timeless way to ace fashion trends this season. Think of luxe white shirts, tailored trousers, leather boots, neutral-colour outerwear and all things that bring out your ultra-modern personality. Many celebrities, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, have turned to their pantsuits on various social occasions to make a statement.

Baggy jeans

This Autumn 2023 favourite has the potential to be a timeless winter aesthetic as well. Baggy jeans, along with the comeback of all things 1990s, have become a widely popular street style piece. Embraced by celebrities from Taylor Swift to Bella Hadid, these relaxed jeans are the talk of the town. Go for dark-washed, lightweight, high-waisted and loose-fit styles to pair them with everyday casuals and winter wear.

Dramatic scarves

You can spot scarves as a statement piece in the winter collections of luxe brands such as Michael Kors, Saint Laurent and Balmain. Look for popping colours, sumptuous and snuggly fabrics, and oversized options. Choose fabrics like cashmere and wool to add high-end pieces to your winter closet.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Ksenia Chernaya/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the winter fashion trends for this year?

Statement coats, pleated skirts, dark floral prints, metallic outfits, red ensembles, classic formals, baggy jeans and dramatic scarves are some of the trending styles this winter.

– How can one dress stylishly this winter?

Create highly fashionable looks with stylish clothes and chic accessories in line with the latest fashion trends. Bright-coloured coats, skirts with pleats, leather boots, dark floral dresses, red handbags and oversized scarves, among others, are some of the versatile pieces to add to the mix.

– Are long coats in style?

Trench coats and longline coats have been fashion staples every winter and haven’t lost their touch in celebrity wardrobes as well. This makes them a trendy style to add to your sartorial collection.

– What are the best outfit ideas this winter?

Red dresses and pantsuits, dark floral tops, relaxed, baggy fit-jeans, pleated skirts and longline coats are some of the most trendy outfits to wear during this season.

– How do I style long coats?

Accentuate your power looks with a long coat and complete the ensemble with a shirt, trousers and boots. When looking to make a statement, pair your metallic dresses and red mini dresses with a matching long coat. When in a casual mood, throw in a long coat with your baggy jeans and top to cosy up in style.