Winter hats that will keep you warm while serving Main Character Energy

If the pitch-black darkness at 5 p.m. didn’t already tell you, winter has arrived—and it’s time to dig out your coats and start dressing accordingly. While we adore our winter boots and gloves, we think beanies and hats are the true fashion statement of our winter wardrobe. Put on the right one with a coat, and you’re suddenly exuding cool-girl vibes while staying warm and toasty? Take a look at our selection of the best winter hats.

It’s almost that time of year again—winter is here! So it’s time to stock up on cold-weather essentials like a great coat, gloves, a scarf, boots, and, of course, a hat. Whether you consider yourself a hat person or not, when the temperature drops below freezing, everyone becomes a fan of hats.

If you’ve mastered the art of wearing a beanie, there’s good news: this season’s winter hats go far beyond cute beanies. There are faux fur bucket hats that will instantly transform you into Hailey Bieber, cosy shearling baseball caps that scream “I don’t know what baseball is, but I am chic!” and leather hats that will instantly transform you into a French girl. There are also plenty of good options if you’re just looking to update your beanie collection. Aside from concealing a bad hair day, winter hats have the ability to instantly elevate any look, and something about wearing one exudes Main Character Energy.

Best winter hats to keep you warm and toasty

In the spirit of staying warm while still looking stylish, here are the best winter hats that are both stylish and warm, ranging from knits and shearling to buckets and beanies. Bring on the elements!