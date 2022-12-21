facebook
Last minute winter party dresses to buy for your year-end soirée
21 Dec 2022 01:15 PM

Anushka Narula

Go big or go home! Party season has officially begun amid a sea of sequins, feathers, and mini dresses. Following a year’s loss due to the pandemic, we’re making up for lost time with our 2022 winter party wear dresses.

Tara Sutaria

Celebrations have evolved dramatically in the recent year. From outdoor gatherings with a small number of people to more private dinner parties with your close family in the winter, celebrating weddings, birthdays, the holiday season, and the New Year took on new and creative forms.

This year, however, we may rejoice in the fact that limitations have been lifted and holiday bliss is once again on the menu. And to commemorate such an important event, we’re calling for sequins, feathers, and mini-dresses. As we enter the winter of 2022, we’re looking forward to a season of celebrations unlike any other.

Indeed, holiday fashion is back in full swing, so having a variety of winter party dresses on hand is crucial for standing out. We’re talking about anything from sequinned, metallic, and embellished patterns for high-octane splendour to delicate prints, lace, and satin for graceful occasions. In addition, there are subtle styles with a glint of cheer, such as long-sleeve dresses with a bit of shimmer, luscious velvet, and flexible black silhouettes beautifully detailed so as not to snooze. Whatever your festive visions are this season, scroll down to see our edit of the best winter party dresses for women.

Dance the night away in these winter party dresses

Sparkly Dresses

Long-sleeve dresses

The LBD Moment

Flirty Lace Dresses

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy tarasutaria/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the best colour to wear in Winter?

Answer: In the winter, the ideal colours to wear are holly berry red, emerald green, cobalt blue, and stark black and white, all worn in high contrast.

Question: How should I dress for a Winter party?

Answer: For a winter party, the following things can be considered: Leather pants, leather dresses, velvet dresses, faux fur coats, power suit, etc.

winter party dresses christmas party dress new year's party dress
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
