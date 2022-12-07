These silk pyjamas will keep you cosy in the cold-weather season

Silk pyjamas are a luxury that many of us fantasise about from the moment we leave the house. Slipping into a new pair at the end of the day is the ultimate way to start winding down for the evening; self-care at its best, and with winter approaching, now is the ideal time to invest in a silk pyjama set. Check out our edit of the best winter pyjamas for women.

There’s something so appealing about a luxurious set of silk pyjamas. The ritual of changing into an elegant pair of PJs at the end of the day is soothing, like a subtle reminder to oneself that it’s finally time to unwind. While winter pyjamas for women like pretty cotton and cosy flannel pyjamas are readily accessible, lush silk PJs really bring this sentiment home.

Benefits of wearing silk pyjamas

Sleep benefits

Did you know that silk pyjamas can help you sleep better? Silk pyjamas have been shown to promote restful sleep all night long when compared to cotton pyjamas and other sleepwear. The protein of silk fabric used in pyjamas contains eighteen different amino acids.

Because of the unparalleled comfort it provides, this natural combination has been termed “the sleep factor.” Wearing silk pyjamas to bed can improve your sleep quality and make it easier to fall asleep. This is due to the unparalleled softness provided, as well as the ability to soothe nerves at night.

Anti-ageing

When silk pyjamas are worn regularly for sleeping, they can have an anti-aging effect on the skin. Silk, unlike other fabrics that can be used to make pyjamas, allows the skin to retain moisture. It can cause the skin to age much faster by preventing it from drying out and removing its natural oils. If you want to protect your skin’s natural moisture, consider wearing silk pyjamas.

Silk pyjamas can reduce the development of wrinkles by preserving natural oils on the skin’s surface, as well as reducing irritation by eliminating friction on the skin.

Temperature regulation

Silk is ideal for sleeping in because it is a highly breathable fabric that regulates temperature. Silk pyjamas are a natural thermal regulator, which means they will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

The insulating layers found in silk fabric help to keep body heat in place. This means that air can be trapped between the threads, allowing for continuous temperature regulation throughout the night. If you have trouble regulating your body temperature or find yourself waking up too hot or too cold at night, consider wearing silk pyjamas to bed.

Reduce inflammation

If you have inflamed skin, such as eczema, silk can be the ideal material for pyjamas. This is due to the fabric’s ability to keep dust mites and other potentially harmful bacteria at bay.

Silk, unlike harsher fabrics such as cotton, is unlikely to aggravate inflammation. Furthermore, silk pyjamas have been shown to reduce inflammation, promote treatment methods for skin conditions, and even aid in the treatment of respiratory conditions such as asthma.

How to wash silk pyjamas?

Silk’s natural fibres have excellent properties that will allow you to wear it for longer periods of time without washing it. Because silk is moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial, simply hang your silk pieces outside in the fresh air and let the material work its magic. This method allows you to extend the time between washes, which is also beneficial to the environment.

However, if you must wash your silk pyjamas, do so in cool water to preserve the life of the garment and the saturation of the colour. The products you use to clean your silk garments are also crucial. Surprisingly, it is harsh detergents, not heat, that cause the most damage to delicate ﬁbers, so always use a silk detergent.

Invest in these best silk pyjamas

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/sofluffypl