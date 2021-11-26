Party like it’s Y2K: How to nail glitzy 2000s style trends

Ah, the 2000s — a time of excessive glamour, partying and a whole lot of bling.
That is, if you look back on the decade through its appointed style icons, such as Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. The party girls of the era established the Y2K look: Juicy Couture tracksuits, flirty slip dresses, low-rise jeans (preferably accompanied by a whale tail) and a preference for all things pink.
It should sound familiar by now because that’s all we’re seeing celebrities wear today. Bella Hadid, the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacobs, has sported baby tees, cropped cardigans as well as plaid miniskirts straight out of a pop-punk star’s closet — which Olivia Rodrigo seems to be raiding for her own music videos. Kendall Jenner’s party ensembles have included a Von Dutch trucker hat, graphic tank tops, and even a replica of Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday crystal dress.
The era’s glitzy and (often gaudy) trends are back, and thanks to an array of fashion brands that are now embracing the 2000s style, those trends have never been easier to pull off. Plus, with the holidays and Christmas celebrations around the corner, it’s the best time to channel your inner 2000s party girl.
2000s style trends for your next party outfit
Jump To / Table of Contents
With its shimmering façade and a tiara to match, you know exactly who London label Poster Girl had in mind when designing this minidress. You don’t have to wear it the same way that Paris Hilton wore her birthday dress.
Believe it or not, you can show up to your next party in something as simple as a lace camisole and jeans. All you need to do is top off the look with a statement piece of jewellery — like this captivating crystal choker.
Paco Rabanne’s signature chainmail bags were a staple of the ’70s, but they’ll work just as well with your noughties-inspired outfit — especially if you hang a butterfly charm from its detachable chain strap.
Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Dixie D’Amelio are all fans of Mach & Mach’s signature Double Bow heels, and it’s easy to see why. The pumps are just the thing to upgrade your everyday baby-tee-and-jeans ensemble, but they’ll also pair nicely with your party dresses. No wonder they sell out so quickly.
Blumarine has been making a buzz with its glamorous Y2K-inspired designs, which have been seen on Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo. The brand’s butterfly-motif tops, like this one, are especially popular. This piece is a safe bet for your next holiday gathering with the fam: it’ll be an upgrade from your frumpy Christmas sweater, and still look fun enough to wear when hanging out with your friends afterwards.
New York label Area is known for its sparkling creations, from crystal bags to crystal thongs. You don’t have to go that far. Pair it with a sheer top a la Bella Hadid and you’ll be turning heads just like the model.
London-based label Nodress has just the thing for date night. This corset top features boning throughout, but it’s also made of lustrous satin that will stretch to fit you just right.
Nodelato’s signature sandals have been given the bling treatment, as seen on the crystal fringing on the front. Their comfy, block heels ensure you’ll be able to party all night, while its special lavender satin construction ensures you’ll be noticed.
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.