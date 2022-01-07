Ye’s new Yeezy Gap collection is ‘Engineered by Balenciaga’

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap continues to amaze, with Ye and Demna announcing a fresh collaboration effort called “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga”.

Yeezy Gap will introduce items “Engineered by Balenciaga” with its creative director Demna Gvasalia starting in June, Yeezy said in a statement Friday. Today, Ye teased the announcement by posting an image of a contract related to the collaboration. Further, he told Vogue, “It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make the incredible product available to everyone at all times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Demna has been dressing West in his post-apocalyptic Balenciaga designs since the beginning of DONDA, as has the rapper’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who has also been serving Demna-created blacked-out ensembles. Further, Balenciaga and Kanye recently collaborated on an “Engineered by Balenciaga” merch collection for DONDA, and the two fashion icons previously collaborated on a DMX homage T-shirt. Given these collabs, it’s no surprise that YEEZY GAP and Balenciaga have collaborated on a “creative exploration.”

If “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” doesn’t blow your mind right away, it won’t be long. Because, come on, Balenciaga at Gap prices! Demna said, “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all. […] There’s a certain urban minimalism and poetry in our aesthetics, [and] also a desire to push boundaries.”

The first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga release will be later this year, with other standalone pieces from the ongoing Yeezy Gap line. Stay tuned, folks!