Zegna enters the AI universe in collaboration with Microsoft

Zegna X, which is the company’s consumer experience platform is all set to take yet another digital step with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities in collaboration with Microsoft in order to make our shopping experiences much more efficient.

Digitisation and fashion have befriended each other in ways one could have never imagined. From a lot of buzz surrounding the concept of metaverse to fashion houses displaying their latest collections in some of the most unlikeliest forms possible, fashion has officially forayed into the digital world. Having said that, yet another cult favourite brand, Zegna is taking a step ahead in the domain of digitisation to enhance its business processes. Yes, you heard that right, we’re talking about the recently launched innovative ecosystem with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities in Zegna X developed by Microsoft, as announced on the 18th of April 2023 during the ongoing Milan Salone Del.

Zegna X is now powered by AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities, courtesy of Microsoft

As mentioned above Zegna has set for itself the challenge and opportunity to elevate the future of retail based on the highest level of one-on-one service by devising a new digital ecosystem that personalizes the luxury shopping experience using Artificial Intelligence. With an aim to make purchasing more pleasant and efficient, the entire concept runs around the lines of pairing Zegna’s store associates with the recently adopted AI-fueled recommendation system. Where in the fundamental tool which is the 3D configurator will showcase billions of outfit combinations for you to choose from and analyse in detail, followed by a quick purchase system. Zegna X which was just a clienteling platform kickstarted in the US in 2021 is now moving forward to expand our shopping experiences even further, courtesy of Microsoft’s technological wit and not to forget, the contribution of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, this new digital

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Zegna