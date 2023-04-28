Zendaya officially joins the Louis Vuitton clan and makes her official appearance at CinemaCon

Louis Vuitton roped in yet another stunner member of the Hollywood glitterati aka Zendaya as their ambassador. The ace actress looked absolutely stunning in the LV Capucine campaign and even more chic at the CinemaCon, where she made her first official appearance as Louis Vuitton family’s latest member.

The House of Vuitton is known for dropping some head-turner surprises with every campaign of theirs. Roping in some of the who’s who of Hollywood sure is one of the house’s strong pursuits, and adding yet another name to the lineup of celebrated ambassadors seems like Louis Vuitton’s next move. Yes, you guessed it right, we’re talking about Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign for the LV Capucines, the one that witnessed the iconic Zendaya gracing the bag in her first campaign with the Maison. Well, much to our surprise it wasn’t just a campaign, there was a larger purpose to be served in there, aka announcing Zendaya as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador. Contrary to this, it may have not been a surprise for all, courtesy of the fans manifesting Zendaya’s advent into the LV fam right after she was seen in attendance at the house’s Paris Fashion Week in March. It’s safe to say that the fans’ speculations were right after all.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton at ComicCon

Launched a decade ago, the LV Capucine bag is known for being one of Maison’s most emblematic designs to date. To add up to the exclusive stature of the bag, Zendaya is seen power posing in stunning ensembles with the iconic Capucine bag. Speaking of power posing, let’s just admit right after the big reveal the one thing that we all were eagerly waiting for was for her to give the announcement the red carpet stamp, and CinemaCon just made it official. The Emmy-winning actress leaves no stone unturned in living up to the title of the ‘it’ girl, and even this time she made sure to remind of us that. Zendaya appeared at the CinemaCon to promote her film Dune: Part Two, she looked absolutely stunning in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look. The ace actress opted for a neutral mood board, she paired a backless waistcoat with flowy trousers exuding a bold allure.

From the fainted plaid print to the elegant design, let’s just say that being Maison’s ambassador suits her well. So, it’s safe to predict that after acing some head-turner looks from Valentino and Bulgari, Louis Vuitton will officially be dominating some of her sartorial picks from here on.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Louisvuitton/IG