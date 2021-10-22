Celebrating Zendaya’s CFDA Fashion Icon win with 6 of her best looks of 2021

Zendaya has always turned heads for her exemplary fashion, wearing the best designer and pulling off any look flawlessly. At the young age of 25, Zendaya Coleman is a 2021 recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award announced by The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), an honour she truly deserves.

Zendaya Coleman has received several awards for her excellent screentime presence — Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, a Saturn Award, a People’s Choice Award, several Teen Choice Awards, to name a few. She is an all-around actress who also is known for her exceptional singing, too. A recent movie, The Greatest Showman starring Zendaya along with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, showcased her unmarked talent of acting as well as singing.

Whether it is an award show like the Emmys or the Met Gala, Zendaya has looked outstanding in all of them. In 2019, Zendaya dressed as Cinderella in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress, effortlessly projecting the personality of a princess. With long time stylist Law Roach as her fairy godmother, they recreated the beautiful scene of turning her into a princess. Both Zendaya and Law Roach were true to their character.

This year itself, she represented the works of famous designers from Vera Wang to Rick Owens to David Koma and Maison Valentino. As becomes the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award among previous recipients like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and others, here are our top 6 fashion favourites worn by her.

Hero Image: Courtesy Zendaya Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Dayagloss Instagram