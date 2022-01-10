12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments

exit slideshow
Zendaya slays it every time. When does she not? She certainly knows how to make a red carpet entrance, working closely with celebrity stylist Law Roach to perfect each and every outfit. She has served some of the most fierce red-carpet looks in recent years without ever resorting to fads or extravagant fashions. She doesn’t have a distinct aesthetic, although she experiments with various high-end designers, colour palettes, and shapes.
Scroll through the gallery as we take a look back at Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet ensembles.
Anushka Narula
Anushka Narula likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.