12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments

Zendaya slays it every time. When does she not? She certainly knows how to make a red carpet entrance, working closely with celebrity stylist Law Roach to perfect each and every outfit. She has served some of the most fierce red-carpet looks in recent years without ever resorting to fads or extravagant fashions. She doesn’t have a distinct aesthetic, although she experiments with various high-end designers, colour palettes, and shapes.

