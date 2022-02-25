Zero waste to metaverse: highlights of Dhruv Kapoor’s show at Milan Fashion Week

Dhruv Kapoor’s eighth show at Milan Fashion Week was all about the 70s revival with a lookout for the future. From zero-waste products to exploring fashion in the metaverse, here’s everything you need to know about Dhruv Kapoor’s collection, Soul Tech.

The showcase held at Milan Fashion Week AW 2022 is actually a continuation/ part two of his collection, ‘Soul-Tech’. The collection is an introspection of self in respect to technology and finds a suitable home at the new Milanese hub for Italian design, the ADI Design Museum. Dhruv Kapoor’s signature denim and acrylic aesthetic is matched with bold prints, inspired by the free-spirited 70s. With the use of factory waste and the exploration into the metaverse, the collection truly is a representation of the future.

Designer Dhruv Kapoor on his collection, Soul-Tech at Milan Fashion Week

Tell us about your collection for Milan Fashion Week?

The brand portrays an eclectic mix of soul science and technology. Soul Tech is a growing subculture, devoid of a Beginning or an End. It reflects our eternal existence. I am forever thrilled to explore yogic science passed down through time and mix it with contemporary culture. Combining “old & new”, “maximal & minimal” and tapping into my ideal target: the body, mind, and the soul. We explore our origins where “oneness” is key, how everything is “energy” and our ultimate aim in life- to reunite with the source.

The collection explores poster prints, reminiscent of the 1970s and a squared silhouette mostly cinched at the waist. Skewed wallpaper patterns run throughout the collection- either in print or hand embroidered by local artisans. The idea is always to make the mind and the soul feel powerful – my favorite emotion to project through clothes along with “love”. The collection uses a mix of fabrics- some custom-made and some upcycled from surplus dumps. All accessories are made using upcycled leather and our project is to introduce “zero waste” products into the mix. We explore versatility in each piece, promoting repeatability and different ways of styling the same piece. Overall, we aim to honor, respect, and dress the soul as we march into the light age.

What are the standout pieces in this collection and what makes them unique?

My personal favorites are the tailored coats and jackets with patches of hand-embroidered vintage wallpaper patterns. The silhouette is squared and the shoulders are wide- that shape is very exciting to work with and one can build around it. Classic shirts with removable balloon cuffs are iconic, the cross-over leather belts and our new taffeta lounge pants – are just perfect for any occasion.

Tell us about the hard work that went behind the scenes to create this collection.

More than hard work, it’s teamwork. I am nothing without my team. We tirelessly work till we are sure of projecting an idea. Lots of late nights, working weekends, and negligible social outings haha. But I love spending time with my team so we happily sail through heavy working days. Finally, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the show… until we start the next one.

Your thoughts on Indian representation at international fashion weeks?

I feel very proud whenever I see a name pop. There is a sense of pride, more like an emotion. Our country is full of talented, creative people. Each with their own story to tell. As global markets open up to international talent, there is nothing better than sharing your talent with the world. I also feel that global presence helps in promoting the extremely skilled Indian crafts and negate the tags of inferior quality that are sometimes considered with luxury product produced here. This aspect is rapidly changing, however.

In the end, it is a BIG BOOST!

Your last collection at MFW explored the idea of tech and metaverse. What do you think is the future of fashion in the metaverse?

The current collection is an extension of the previous one. I personally feel- fashion always gets excited with newness and technology. Something refreshing or a new way to approach an older concept is very fascinating. Personally, however, I want to touch and feel the clothes, I want to wear them physically. That’s something I miss in the metaverse. Nevertheless, I am excited to discover future advancements.

All Images: Courtesy Dhruv Kapoor.