Fresh off the London Fashion Week, 5 street style trends you should be wearing

The fashion week fiesta has moved on to Milan and London fashion week has left behind a trail of street wear trends that we need to follow.

LFW (London Fashion Week) street style has always been one for the books, there are times when fashion fanatics await street wear looks more eagerly than the runway shows. Afterall, why shouldn’t they? Street style has become an integral part of the game with its origin rooted in British fashion culture. In the wake of the fashion week concluding, the trends abound amongst the attendees are admirable and couldn’t be easier to cop! There would be no calls to the fashion police with these 5 street fashion trends on your radar!

Street Style trends for that extra chic street drip!

Check it out

Amongst one of the most loved and the one with the most appearances, checkerboard prints are leaving their mark on the fashion world making it one of the most popular trends to follow. Extremely easy, chic and universal, these checks should be checkmarked off your shopping list instantly!

Blazing bright

Bright colored blazers are one of the easiest ways to add life to your look. London’s street style has got the art down! Take a leaf from their playbook and pair a brilliantly vivid blazer with a trusty pair of jeans and step out dripping in style. Saturated colours are proving their worth in our wardrobes by showcasing that they’re so much more versatile than one would expect.

Clip-ade

A popular hairstyle amongst the attendees was using multiple hair clips, guests walked down the street with nary a hair strand out of place and multiple hair clips in sight. Whether it be gold minimalistic pins or colourful larger designs, their presence was equally eye catching and intriguing.

Fancy-ful

The street cred is extra with this one, the grunge look may be in but so is its counterpart with frills and drama. Think tulle and chiffon fancy tops with frills and detailing complimented by wardrobe basics like wide leg jeans and high neck layers underneath. A little drama is in order for a new day now!

Soul sole

This season let go of the strappy sandals and heeled boots in favour of chunky tread sole boots that are a growing favourite. Tread sole boots are practical and fashion forward. Moreover, the introduction of colourful thick soles will have you head over boots in love!

Hero Image: Courtesy British Fashion Week Council Pinterest. Featured Image: Courtesy London Fashion Week Instagram.