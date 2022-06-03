From chic to classy, Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe is too hot to handle!

If you’re on the lookout for chic Indo-western outfits, you don’t need to seek anywhere else as we have Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe for you to take cues from.

Summertime sure calls for a perfect combination of minimal yet classy ensembles, especially while one thinks of adding some styles to one’s wedding wardrobe. And who better than the B-town clan to take inspiration from, right? Bollywood divas are leaving no stone unturned in giving us some major outfit goals for our traditional galas. But it seems like our traditional wardrobes are taking a shift towards minimal Indo-western ensembles, and that is when the new diva on the block, Kiara Advani steps in.

Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe is definitely too hot to handle. In quite a short span of time, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry and managed to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Speaking of which, Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe is worth taking inspiration from, especially while one looks for minimal ethnic ensembles this summer. From breezy promotion attires to classy gala appearances, Kiara Advani’s Indo-western looks are so worth the hype. So, have a look at some of these alluring looks straight outta Kiara’s Instagram handle.

A peep into Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe

A slinky fit: The Little Black Bow

Let us begin with a breezy flowy pick from Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a slinky crop, draped skirt, and sunburnt cape from The Little Black Bow while promoting her latest venture ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The class and the oomph that she carries the outfit with are what make it a perfect fit for your next traditional soiree.

The boho-chic vibe: Arpita Mehta couture

One just cannot keep away from the boho-chic vibe during the summer months, and Arpita Mehta made sure to check that box for Kiara Advani. Looking all hot and happening, Advani donned a rug print palazzo pant with a beige gold chain mail top from the said designer’s latest collection. Kiara wore this breezy set to one of the promotional events giving us a gorgeous lineup of promotion looks to gush over.

Pop of colours: Rishi & Vibhuti couture

In continuation to her promotion looks, Kiara Advani dropped yet another stunner from her Indo-western wardrobe. The jug Jugg Jeeyo fame actress was seen promoting her film in style, looking all summer-ready in Rishi & Vibhuti couture. The floral Periwinkle Overlay set left no stone unturned and checked all the boxes from summer prints to sexy and breezy fashion.

The gorgeous green palette: The Little Black Bow

Next up we have yet another instance of summer fashion from Kiara’s wardrobe. She masters the art of making minimal ensembles look elaborate. Speaking of which, the actress was seen looking all gorgeous in green. The emerald trousers and mint bralette from The Little Black Bow gave her a classic and elegant look worth adding up to our Indo-western wardrobe.

Bold in blazer: Mishru

Well, only Kiara Advani could’ve made a blazer look like an Indo-western ensemble. Advani wore an ivory organza Brielle blazer set from Mishru. Moreover, the cropped blouse with intricate detailing is what marked the highlight of the look, making it a perfect illustration of minimal fashion.

Pretty in pink: Ritika Mirchandani

Back when Kiara Advani wooed us with her performance in Shershaah, she made sure to turn heads with her promotion looks. Advani looked gorgeous in the pink hand-embroidered kurta sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani. The charm of the ensemble lies in fine embroidery as well as Kiara’s ability to carry the outfit with utmost finesse and ease.

All in all, it’s safe to claim that Kiara Advani’s Indo-western wardrobe is worth taking all the cues from!

